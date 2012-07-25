* Euro recovers from lows, stocks rise in Europe, U.S.
* Physical demand still soft, ETF interest lacklustre
* Gold widens premium over platinum to highest since Jan
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 25 Gold rose on Wednesday as the
dollar dipped to session lows against the euro and stock markets
extended gains, after Spain and France said the common strategy
for euro area stability included the adoption of a supervisory
mechanism for banks.
The euro quickly recovered ground it lost earlier
against the dollar, allowing gold to move back above $1,600 an
ounce for the first time since July 10, while stocks rose in
Europe and opened higher on Wall Street.
They had already benefited in earlier trade from European
Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny's comment that he could
see grounds for giving Europe's rescue fund a banking licence,
which would allow it to tap cheap ECB funding.
"The ECB comments that the ESM can eventually get a banking
license and a pronounced euro rebound against the U.S. dollar
drove gold prices to 2-1/2 week highs," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an
analyst at VTB Capital, said.
"Buying emerged on the break back above the 22 day moving
average, with orders triggered past $1,590."
Gold has been particularly sensitive to moves in the wider
financial markets in the absence of direction from physical
demand, which has been weak in recent months. It tends to
benefit from dollar weakness and sharper appetite for risk.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,600.09 an ounce at
1341 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were up $24.10 an ounce at $1,600.30.
Gold has held in a $75 range so far in July, its narrowest
monthly spread since April. Weak seasonal buying in some Asian
markets, waning inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds
and caution among investors have limited price gains.
"Four to six weeks will take us into an interesting time for
the gold market, which we think should be more constructive,"
Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.
"Between now and then, physical demand is still pretty soft,
positioning is disinterested across much of the investment
community," he added. "Technically the price action is starting
to look a bit more constructive... but that could fade as
quickly as it appears to have been building."
PHYSICAL DEMAND SOFT
Physical gold traders in number one consumer India stayed on
the sidelines after prices extended gains for a third straight
day to hit their highest level in more than two weeks.
The most-active gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to as much as 29,729 rupees
per 10 grams, the highest level since July 6.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1 percent
at $27.21 an ounce, tracking gains in gold. Confidence in the
metal remains shaky however, analysts said, with investors wary
of taking positions in the volatile metal.
The world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, the
iShares Silver Trust reported an outflow of 69.36 tonnes
on Tuesday. ETFs, which issue securities backed by physical
stocks of metal, have proved a popular way to invest in gold and
silver in recent years.
"Silver is finding little support from the investor side at
present," Commerzbank said in a note. "The iShares Silver
Trust... yesterday recorded outflows of nearly 70 tons. Money
managers are also showing reticence at the moment, net long
positions at the very low level of 4.5 thousand contracts."
Elsewhere, gold's rise pushed its premium over platinum,
which has suffered from the impact of slowing economic growth on
demand, above $200 an ounce for the first time since January.
The platinum/gold ratio rose to a 7-1/2-month high at 1.15/1.
Spot platinum was up 1.3 percent at $1,396.24 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 1.3 percent at $563.49
an ounce.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of
catalytic converters, posted a virtually flat first quarter, as
the impact of lower platinum and palladium prices offset the
benefit of increased car and truck sales in North America
