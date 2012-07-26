* Gold rally unlikely to sustain
* Spot gold may fall to $1,589/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders, June; 1230 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 26 Gold struggled to extend
gains from the previous session and stood steady above $1,600 an
ounce on Thursday, as investors pondered the possibility of more
stimulus measures from central banks to revive a flagging global
economy.
Gold rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, boosted by
expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will intervene
to prop up the euro zone's ailing finances after an official
suggested leveraging a rescue fund to increase its capacity.
The comments by ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
boosted the euro and risk appetite, which in turn benefited
gold.
But analysts doubted the rally would have much momentum as
there is little sound evidence from the ECB or the U.S. Federal
Reserve on what they plan to do to tackle the European debt
crisis and shore up the frail economy.
"Spain's public finance problems as well as poor data from
the region led investors to believe that the ECB will intervene,
but the foundation of this rally is rather shaky," said Chen
Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city
of Shenzhen.
"The Fed is still ambiguous on further monetary easing and
the economic conditions have not deteriorated much. As a result,
gold doesn't have much potential on the upside for now."
Spot gold was flat at $1,603.81 an ounce by 0326 GMT,
after rallying nearly 1.5 percent to $1,609.91 on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.3 percent to $1,603.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could retrace to
$1,589 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Gold in the past few months has lost its appeal to assets
perceived safer by investors, such as the dollar and U.S.
Treasuries.
Its fortunes now hinged on whether the U.S. central bank
will embark on another round of quantitative easing, dubbed as
QE3, which would raise inflation outlook and attract investors
to buy gold.
Bullion rose more than 2 percent so far this year, leading
the precious metals complex, but was outpaced by a 4-percent
gain in the dollar index.
Investors are eyeing the Fed's policy meeting next week,
seeking clues on its attitude towards QE3.
"We are going to be stuck in a $75, $100 range above $1,550
before the FOMC meeting outcome," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at
Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
Physical dealers said scrap selling started to build up
since late on Wednesday, but slowed down as price rally stalled.
"We might see a bit more selling if prices stay above $1,605
an ounce," said a Singapore-based dealer.
Precious metals prices 0326 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1603.81 -0.07 -0.00 2.56
Spot Silver 27.31 -0.01 -0.04 -1.37
Spot Platinum 1394.15 2.50 +0.18 0.08
Spot Palladium 565.25 3.25 +0.58 -13.37
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1603.00 -5.10 -0.32 2.31 6054
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.29 -0.18 -0.64 -2.24 1672
Euro/Dollar 1.2137
Dollar/Yen 78.10
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)