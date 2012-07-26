* Prices plateau after biggest one-day rally since June
LONDON, July 26 Gold prices steadied above
$1,600 an ounce on Thursday, taking a breather after posting
their biggest one-day rise since late June the previous day, as
a dip in the euro versus the dollar and a weaker tone to stocks
took the heat out of its rally.
The metal benefited on Wednesday from gains in the euro on
speculation the euro zone's bailout fund could be given access
to central bank money, and as weak U.S. data prompted fresh talk
that more monetary easing could emerge later this year.
It rallied 1.5 percent, its strongest one-day performance in
nearly four weeks, but failed to maintain those gains on
Thursday as downbeat corporate earnings weighed on European
shares, and the euro eased on persistent worries about the
possibility of Spain applying for a full bailout.
"Yesterday's move above $1,600 an ounce was driven by more
positive sentiment towards gold on the back of growing
anticipation for QE," BNP Paribas analyst Anne-Laure Tremblay
said.
"Short term, the gold price remains however vulnerable to a
retracement, particularly in a context of high uncertainty in
the euro zone."
Spot gold was at $1,603.34 an ounce at 0946 GMT
against $1,603.88 late on Wednesday, while U.S. gold futures
for August delivery were down $5.80 an ounce at
$1,602.30.
Gold priced in euros outperformed, rising 0.2
percent to 1,321.74 euros an ounce, close to a five-month high.
Gold options expiry takes place on Comex later in the day,
with the bulk of call options -- which give the holder the
right, but not the obligation, to buy -- at $1,600.
Speculation the Federal Reserve will unleash another round
of monetary easing this year has been the chief support to gold
prices in recent months, after a spate of lacklustre U.S. data.
Such a move would maintain pressure on long-term interest
rates, keeping the opportunity cost of holding gold at rock
bottom, and would likely weigh on the dollar, stoking demand for
the metal as an alternative store of value.
HSBC analyst Jim Steel said that gold may take its next cue
from second-quarter U.S. GDP data on Friday, with the bank
flagging up expectations for a growth rate of 1.1 percent.
"If the growth rate... is nearer to 1.0 percent... the FOMC
may move closer to a decision to provide even more monetary
stimulus in the weeks and months ahead," he said in a note.
"Gold has shown itself sensitive to monetary policy
announcements this year and any indication of further easing
would buoy gold prices."
SELLING IN ASIA
A rally in gold prices prompted some selling in Asia's
physical gold market, but market participants feared the price
rise would lose momentum as policy uncertainty keeps sentiment
brittle.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which
issues securities backed by physical precious metal, reported a
2.1 tonne outflow on Wednesday. The fund saw its biggest weekly
outflow of physical metal this year last week.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1
percent at $27.30 an ounce, while spot platinum was up
0.4 percent at $1,396.99 an ounce and spot palladium was
up 0.1 percent at $562.49 an ounce.
Platinum miner Lonmin said on Thursday it had
slashed spending plans up to 2014 in order to preserve cash, as
it warned poor demand and weak prices battering the sector could
persist for longer than expected.
South African platinum miners have been hit this year by a
combination of rising costs, labour unrest and weak metals
prices. However, analysts say it will be tough for them to cut
production in a country where unemployment is rife and mining
unions hold great sway.
(Editing by James Jukwey)