By Frank Tang

NEW YORK, July 30 Gold traded little changed on Monday after a four-session rally, as market players stepped back to consider the prospect of further monetary stimulus from key central-bank meetings this week.

The metal gained 2.5 percent last week, its biggest weekly performance in eight, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is necessary, within the ECB's mandate, to prop up the euro.

ECB insiders said bold action including resuming the central bank's bond-buying program and even pursuing quantitative easing, or the printing of new money to boost asset prices, is at least five weeks away.

A string of weak U.S. economic indicators has prompted economists to increase expectations that the Fed was exploring new tools to support growth.

"Should we not pass upwards of $1,640, should we get Fed disappointment of doing little prior to September, we could have a good setback," said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets.

The Federal Reserve will deliver its policy statement at the end of its two-day Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB and Bank of England are scheduled to hold policy meetings on Thursday.

Spot gold inched up 56 cents to $1,623.40 an ounce by 2:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT), rebounding from losses earlier in the session.

Bullion's technical picture continues to improve as it remains above the metal's 100-day average, which it breached last week.

Adam Sarhan, CEO at Sarhan Financial, said the metal is expected to move sideways unless it breaks above a downward-sloping trendline on weekly charts at around $1,670, or if gold falls below support at $1,523.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $1.70 an ounce at $1,619.70, with trading volume largely on track to be in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

PHYSICAL DEMAND STILL SOFT

While the wider markets set gold's direction, underlying demand for the metal remained soft. Buying in major consumer India was lackluster as high prices in the country, exacerbated by weakness in the rupee, kept local buyers on the sidelines.

The world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust, reported a fifth consecutive weekly outflow from its holdings on Friday, its longest such run of losses in about 18 months. The fund was on track for its biggest monthly outflow this year in July, of 30.9 tonnes.

Among other precious metals, silver and platinum group metals rose. All three metals have been underperforming gold so far this year.

Silver gained 1.7 percent at $28.21 an ounce, set for its first monthly gain in five. Its run of four straight monthly losses to June was its longest such streak since 2000.

Platinum added 0.8 percent at $1,413.98 an ounce, while palladium rose 2 percent to $583.78 an ounce. 2:57 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1619.70 1.70 0.1 1613.10 1625.80 46,605 US Silver SEP 28.033 0.535 1.9 27.515 28.195 27,799 US Plat OCT 1411.80 3.60 0.3 1398.10 1420.20 5,957 US Pall SEP 588.35 16.50 2.9 569.35 591.85 3,201

Gold 1623.40 0.56 0.0 1615.13 1626.09 Silver 28.210 0.480 1.7 27.600 28.240 Platinum 1413.98 11.33 0.8 1400.85 1415.74 Palladium 583.78 11.58 2.0 571.55 586.75

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 150,626 163,604 193,614 19.77 1.10 US Silver 31,413 52,533 56,143 28.21 -1.32 US Platinum 6,099 10,154 9,148 23 0.00 US Palladium 3,374 3,177 4,391

