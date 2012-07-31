* Investors await Fed, ECB decisions
* Spot gold may retrace to $1,608/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence, July; 1400 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 31 Gold edged up on Tuesday
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the
day, which is expected to shed light on the bank's stance on
monetary stimulus, a key factor driving bullion prices.
The Fed's non-committal attitude towards easing monetary
policy has trapped gold in a sideway pattern over the past
couple of months, with investors moving to sidelines.
Besides the Fed meeting, the European Central Bank will hold
its policy meeting on Thursday, under pressure from investor
expectations of immediate action after its chief, Mario Draghi,
vowed last week to do anything within the bank's mandate to
preserve the single currency.
"Gold may come under some pressure in the run-up to this
week's central bank meetings with the possibility of a dip below
$1,610, but direction will depend almost entirely on policy
decisions," said ANZ in a research note.
More quantitative easing, or cash-printing, by central banks
will raise the inflation outlook and drive investors to buy
gold, seen as a good hedge against rising prices.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,623.56 an ounce
by 0322 GMT.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded
up 0.2 percent to $1,622.80.
Enthusiasm from gold investors has cooled off in recent
months. By July 24, speculators had cut their net long positions
in U.S. gold futures and options to the lowest level since
December 2008.
Holdings of exchange-traded funds also declined. SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, saw its holdings drop to the lowest level since last
November, at 1,248.606 tonnes.
"The speculative interest and ETF flow are not being
supportive of gold," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS
Wealth Management in Singapore.
Schnider expected gold prices to fall to as low as $1,520 an
ounce in the next three months, on the absence of more bond
buying by the Fed. He was also sceptical that the ECB could do
much to address the fundamental malaise lying beneath the ailing
economy.
"They can't solve the structural problems such as rigid
labour laws. The underlying problems are still there and you
could only postpone the inevitable."
Economic sentiment in the euro zone fell to near a 3-year
low in July as the bloc's economy deepened its slump and
businesses became more pessimistic.
The correlation between the dollar and gold stood at -0.74,
suggesting the strongest inverse correlation since beginning of
the year.
More monetary stimulus in the euro zone may further weaken
the euro and buoy the dollar, adding additional pressure on gold
prices, said Schnider.
Spot silver rose to $28.28, its highest in nearly
four weeks, before easing slightly to $28.24.
Spot palladium hit $590.25, also its highest since
July 5.
Precious metals prices 0322 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1623.56 3.07 +0.19 3.82
Spot Silver 28.24 0.10 +0.36 1.99
Spot Platinum 1415.15 4.70 +0.33 1.59
Spot Palladium 586.95 3.50 +0.60 -10.05
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1622.80 3.10 +0.19 3.57 415
COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.22 0.18 +0.65 1.07 2438
Euro/Dollar 1.2285
Dollar/Yen 78.19
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)