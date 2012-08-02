SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Gold hovered around a key support level at $1,600 on Thursday, after posting the biggest one-day loss in three weeks in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of imminent stimulus to shore up a faltering economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,600.13 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery inched down 0.2 percent to $1,603.60.

* The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus on Wednesday even as it signalled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that it said had lost momentum this year.

* Investors are focusing on the policy meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day, with expectations for bold actions after the bank's president Mario Draghi pledged to do everything within the bank's mandate to hold the euro zone together.

* Euro zone manufacturing took another turn for the worse last month as output plummeted, hammering home the scale of the region's economic crisis which also depressed export orders from factories in China and India.

* South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it bought 16 tonnes of gold in July, its second gold purchase in less than a year, boosting its total gold holdings to 70.4 tonnes as it aims to diversify its foreign reserves.

* U.S. auto sales rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent in July as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer confidence kept would-be buyers on the sidelines, denting sentiment in platinum group metals which are used in producing auto catalysts.

* Spot platinum lost 1 percent to $1,393.49, extending a 1.3-percent decline in the previous session -- the biggest daily drop in three weeks. Spot palladium fell more than 1 percent to $579.97.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open.

* The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the European Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Producer prices June 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Aug 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Aug 1230 EZ ECB's Draghi holds press conference 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Factory orders June

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1600.13 1.54 +0.10 2.32 Spot Silver 27.39 -0.01 -0.04 -1.08 Spot Platinum 1393.49 -15.41 -1.09 0.04 Spot Palladium 579.97 -6.66 -1.14 -11.12 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1603.60 -3.70 -0.23 2.35 999 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.35 -0.18 -0.67 -2.02 708 Euro/Dollar 1.2227 Dollar/Yen 78.39 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)