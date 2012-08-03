SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Gold traded little changed on Friday, struggling to recover from a four-day losing streak after the European Central Bank stopped short of offering any immediate aid to contain the region's debt crisis, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than one month.

* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery traded nearly flat at $1,591.90.

* The European Central Bank did not announce any immediate stimulus measures, disappointing investors whose expectations were raised after the ECB President Mario Draghi last week vowed to do everything possible to preserve the euro by bringing down borrowing costs.

* Spanish 10-year yields topped 7 percent and were seen to test their euro-era highs in the near term after Draghi dashed hopes for an immediate resumption of ECB's bond-buying programme.

* Investors are waiting for the key U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day. The data is likely to show U.S. job growth picked up slightly in July, not enough to change expectations of more help from the Federal Reserve to stimulate the faltering economy.

* The non-farm payrolls data will come after Thursday's data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose last week and manufacturers suffered an unexpected drop in orders in June.

* The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, said on Thursday it would lower margins for trading silver, platinum and palladium futures contracts.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed markets.

DATA/EVENTS 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jul 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Jul 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing Jul 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1588.66 -1.08 -0.07 1.59 Spot Silver 27.17 0.07 +0.26 -1.88 Spot Platinum 1381.49 4.49 +0.33 -0.83 Spot Palladium 566.22 1.02 +0.18 -13.22 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1591.90 1.20 +0.08 1.60 719 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.12 0.13 +0.46 -2.85 167 Euro/Dollar 1.2167 Dollar/Yen 78.13 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months