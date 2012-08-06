SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Gold inched up on Monday,
extending gains from the previous session when the U.S. labour
data beat market expectations, encouraging risk appetite and
weighing on the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,604.54 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week
as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic dashed hopes for
imminent monetary easing.
* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
was little changed at $1,607.80.
* The dollar index dropped to a one-month low,
supporting sentiment in dollar-priced commodities.
* U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in
July, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept
prospects of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
on the table.
* Gold flow from Hong Kong to China fell 10 percent to
67,747 kilograms in June, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics
Department said. The department also said 26,997 kg of gold
entered Hong Kong from China in June, down 9.4 percent on the
month.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in U.S. gold and silver futures and options by 35
percent in the week to July 31, as price gains based on
speculation of more Federal Reserve stimulus prompted
speculators to boost their bullish bets.
* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inched closer on
Friday to asking for an EU bailout for his country, but said he
needed first to know what conditions would be attached and what
form the rescue would take.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May
on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
* The euro and Australian dollar hit multi-week highs
against the yen on Monday, getting the new week off to a buoyant
start after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week
lifted risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS (time in GMT)
0830 EZ Sentix index August
1300 US Fed's Bernanke speaks
1400 US Employment trend index July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1604.54 1.54 +0.10 2.61
Spot Silver 27.76 0.01 +0.04 0.25
Spot Platinum 1400.74 3.54 +0.25 0.56
Spot Palladium 574.25 7.25 +1.28 -11.99
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1607.80 -1.50 -0.09 2.62 1707
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.73 -0.07 -0.26 -0.66 824
Euro/Dollar 1.2411
Dollar/Yen 78.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)