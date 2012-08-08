* Gold sentiment underpinned by hopes for more c.bank
stimulus
* SGE gold trading volume declines
* Spot gold may fall to $1,591/oz - technicals
* Coming up: German industrial output, June; 1000 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Gold was little changed on
Wednesday, after advancing for three straight days on hopes that
central banks in Europe and the United States will launch more
stimulus measures to help shore up their faltering economies.
The euro zone debt crisis, now in its third year, is
increasingly threatening the economies in the bloc, and might
push the European Central Bank to launch a new round of its
bond-buying programme soon, buoying gold's appeal as an
inflation hedge.
In the latest indicator of Europe's troubles, ratings agency
Standard & Poor's revised Greece's outlook to negative, saying
the debt-ridden euro zone country could need more help from its
international creditors.
Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the central
bank should launch another bond buying programme of whatever
size and duration was necessary to get the U.S. economy back on
its feet. Rosengren is not a voter on the policy-setting panel
and is considered among the most outspoken "doves".
"Gold is still looking promising in the second half, with
peak physical consumption season on the horizon and more
quantitative easing from the U.S. Fed still in the cards," said
Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
She added that the technical picture for gold also looked
supportive as the lows on the weekly chart had been gradually
moving up since July.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,610.31 per ounce
by 0316 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past
three sessions.
The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
also traded nearly flat at $1,613.10.
Shorter-term technical analysis suggested that spot gold
could fall to $1,591 per ounce during the day, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
TRADING INTEREST EBBS
Although the prospect of further monetary stimulus measures
has underpinned sentiment in gold, the recent sideways pattern
of price moves has done little to encourage investor interest in
the shiny metal.
The trading volume on the popular gold spot deferred
contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange stood at
11,468 contracts on Tuesday, after double-counting, down nearly
30 percent from July's average daily volume.
In August 2011, daily trading volume was 35,086 contracts.
Spot silver eased to $27.99 per ounce, after rising
to a one-week high of $28.23 on Tuesday, but traders said the
metal was still struggling to break a range that has held for
more than a month.
"We would be able to talk about a break from the sideways
trend if it stands steady above $28.5," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
Precious metals prices 0316 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1610.31 -0.37 -0.02 2.97
Spot Silver 27.99 -0.08 -0.29 1.08
Spot Platinum 1404.24 1.64 +0.12 0.81
Spot Palladium 584.72 5.02 +0.87 -10.39
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1613.10 0.30 +0.02 2.96 14011
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.95 -0.14 -0.48 0.13 3762
Euro/Dollar 1.2396
Dollar/Yen 78.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
