* Euro, stocks fail to maintain gains after weak data
* Central bank action eyed as driver of next gold move
* Gold demand in India soft ahead of festival season
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 8 Gold prices eased on Wednesday as
the euro ran into profit-taking and stock markets dipped, with
the previous day's burst of risk appetite running out of steam
after German economic data showed a drop in imports and exports.
Lingering speculation that the European Central Bank will
soon take action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis limited
falls in both the euro and gold, but the metal failed to sustain
Tuesday's rise above $1,610 an ounce.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,607.21 an ounce
at 0949 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $2.80 an ounce at $1,610.00.
Prices remain in a narrow range as investors await clearer
signals on central bank policy on both sides of the Atlantic.
Signs that the ECB is set to relaunch its bond-buying
programme to shore up the euro, or further hints of more
monetary stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, would
both likely boost gold.
"With resistance at $1,617-1,620 pretty formidable, and
amidst quieter news, gold is likely to hover around $1,608-1,615
in today's trade," Richcomm Global Services senior analyst
Pradeep Unni said.
"Gold seems to be supported by hopes that Europe and the
United States would launch more stimulus measures to help shore
up their faltering economies," he said. "Investors are betting
that the festering debt crisis in the euro zone could push the
ECB to launch a new round of bond-buying soon."
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar after German
data showed imports and exports falling.
European shares dipped 0.6 percent and safe-haven German
Bund futures rebounded, while two-year Spanish government bond
yields rose over 20 basis points as caution crept in over a lack
of details how a Spanish bailout may look.
Weakness throughout the financial markets is weighing on
gold despite calls from top Fed official Eric Rosengren for the
bank to launch another bond-buying programme of whatever size
and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet.
"Gold's steady showing despite Rosengren's call for open
ended policy action suggests the jury is still out to large
extent on Fed policy," ANZ Bank said in a note.
"The range bound trade of late could well continue until the
Fed's Jackson Hole symposium at the end of the month."
DEMAND SOFT
Gold demand in major consumer India was soft at the start of
the festival season, meanwhile, with rural buyers staying on the
sidelines, preferring to hold on to their cash at a time when
deficient monsoon rains threaten to dent their incomes.
The rural population accounts for 60 percent of the gold
demand from India. Gold buying has already been hit in India by
rupee weakness, which keeps local prices high, and a hike in
import taxes aimed at cutting the trade deficit.
In China, which is currently vying with India as the world's
top buyer of gold, the trading volume on the popular gold spot
deferred contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
stood at 11,468 contracts on Tuesday, after double-counting,
down nearly 30 percent from July's average daily volume.
In August 2011, daily trading volume was 35,086 contracts.
Silver was down 0.6 percent at $27.91 an ounce,
tracking losses in gold, while of the platinum group metals,
platinum was down 0.4 percent at $1,396.60 an ounce,
while palladium was up 0.6 percent at $583 an ounce.
Aquarius Platinum, the fourth-largest miner of the white
metal, reported a $189 million full-year loss on Wednesday, hurt
by lower production, which fell 14 percent to 411,398 PGM
ounces.
The news failed to benefit platinum prices. The
gold/platinum ratio, which measures the number of platinum
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, held at 1.15 on
Wednesday, close to its highest since 1985.
