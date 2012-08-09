* China July inflation at 30-mth low, gives c.bank room for
stimulus
* Technical analysis suggests breakout ahead
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, weekly; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices; adds detail, comment)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Gold inched up on Thursday
after a drop in China's consumer inflation left room for
monetary easing there, though most investors remained on the
sidelines, looking for clear signals on possible economic
stimulus in Europe and the United States.
Trading interest has been sluggish in the past few days as
market participants wait for the European Central Bank to
announce details of a bond-buying programme, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve gave few hints on further easing at its last
policy meeting in early August.
"There seems to be sense of frustration that gold hasn't
pushed out of the July ranges. But the frustration may come to
an end soon as we see a pennant formation on the chart," said
Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
He was referring to a chart pattern in which converging
trendlines, generally displayed as lower highs and higher lows
in narrowing trading ranges, are followed by a breakout in
either direction.
The next key event for the gold market will be the annual
economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late
August, Trevethan added.
"The breakout on the chart will be contingent on the
commentaries that emerge from the symposium," he said.
Spot gold had edged up 0.3 percent to $1,616.22 an
ounce by 0324 GMT.
The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
gained 0.2 percent to $1,619.10.
Trading volume on the popular Shanghai gold spot deferred
contract dropped to a three-month low of 8,872
contracts on Wednesday, after double-counting. The contract
stood at 331.31 yuan a gram, or $1,622.64 an ounce.
Rampant money printing by central banks is seen to support
gold demand, as it raises the inflation outlook and drives
investors to gold, a hedge against rising prices.
China's annual rate of consumer price inflation eased to a
30-month low of 1.8 percent in July, leaving the central bank
room to further ease its monetary policy to keep China's
economic growth buoyant.
But investors are now eyeing upcoming data such as
industrial output and fixed-asset investment for a better
picture on the condition of the world's No.2 economy.
China overtook India as the world's top gold consumer late
last year. In the first half of 2012, gold inflows from Hong
Kong, a key conduit for China's gold imports, grew about sixfold
from a year earlier.
Precious metals prices 0324 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1616.22 4.93 +0.31 3.35
Spot Silver 28.12 0.13 +0.46 1.55
Spot Platinum 1413.24 8.24 +0.59 1.45
Spot Palladium 586.22 4.32 +0.74 -10.16
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1619.10 3.10 +0.19 3.34 5210
COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.08 0.00 +0.02 0.59 2694
Euro/Dollar 1.2377
Dollar/Yen 78.39
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
