SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Gold inched down in thin trade
on Friday after rising slightly in the previous session, but
investors were still hopeful that main consumer China could move
to stimulate growth after factory activity slowed unexpectedly
in July.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold fell $1.03 an ounce to $1,616.06 by 0025 GMT,
but was heading for its second weekly rise in three. Gold held
below a record around $1,920 hit in September last year and had
failed to revisit recent highs on uncertainty about any monetary
action the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank may take.
* U.S. gold for December eased $1.50 an ounce to
$1,618.70 an ounce.
* Data from China showed annual consumer inflation hit a
30-month low last month and industrial output grew at its
slowest pace in about three years. Markets saw that as a sign
that officials would do more to stimulate the economy, which has
been losing momentum since the start of last year.
* Holdings of the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV and that of the
largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD,
remained unchanged from Wednesday to Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Friday's open on a
lack of fresh positive catalysts after a four-day rally spurred
by hopes for global stimulus and as the end of a disappointing
earnings season shifted focus to economic indicators.
* The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress
in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about
slowing euro zone growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
- China Exports
- China Imports
- China Trade balance
- 0430 Japan Industrial output revised
- 0645 France Industrial output
- 1800 U.S. Federal budget for July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1616.06 -1.03 -0.06 3.34
Spot Silver 28.08 -0.02 -0.07 1.41
Spot Platinum 1401.80 -3.80 -0.27 0.63
Spot Palladium 580.90 0.10 +0.02 -10.97
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1618.70 -1.50 -0.09 3.31 995
COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.06 -0.04 -0.15 0.50 533
Euro/Dollar 1.2295
Dollar/Yen 78.49
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
