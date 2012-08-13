* Doubts over more central-bank actions trigger selling * Losses in U.S. equities, commodities weigh * Gold-platinum premium near all-time high at around $230 * Coming up: U.S. retail sales on Tuesday (Adds details, updates market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Aug 13 Gold fell on Monday as lingering uncertainty about whether central banks will take further steps to boost their economies prompted investors to take profits after the previous week's gain. The metal, a traditional inflation hedge, fell after data showed Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected, raising doubts about the strength of a global economic recovery. Weaker U.S. equities and losses in commodities led by grains also dragged bullion lower. Gold prices have held in a trading range in the last three months due to uncertainty that central banks will take further monetary stimulus to reinvigorate economic growth. Most Wall Street economists, however, still expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to do more to stimulate growth this year, with the majority looking for action as soon as September. "Everybody seems to be waiting for this huge money printing that they think is going to happen which hasn't happened yet. So nobody really wants to bet against it, but at the same time they don't want to go long," said Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel Capital Research. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,610.35 an ounce by 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT), having earlier hit a high at $1,625.21. Last week, the metal rose 1 percent on hopes of more easing in China based on disappointing manufacturing data in the world's second-largest economy. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $10.20 an ounce at $1,612.60. Trading volume was 40 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. CAUTIOUS TONE Bullion investors remained cautious. The latest U.S. CFTC trade data showed that hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to Aug. 7, reducing bullish bets on doubts over more imminent monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. The metal remains sharply below last September's record high of around $1,920 an ounce, and it is only up 3 percent year to date. The next major event for the gold market is likely to be the annual meeting of economists and central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 31. Among other metals, silver fell 1 percent to $27.81 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,383.25 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.8 percent to $573.22 an ounce. Platinum's unusual discount to gold hovered at nearly $230 an ounce on Monday, near a record level reached in the previous session. Platinum, which is much more rare than gold and mostly used in autocatalysts for gasoline and diesel engines, has traditionally traded well above gold prices. The metal has suffered from lower demand from European carmakers, its main consumer group. 3:40 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1612.60 -10.20 -0.6 1609.70 1628.20 89,124 US Silver SEP 27.767 -0.295 -1.1 27.685 28.150 25,267 US Plat OCT 1392.80 -7.10 -0.5 1385.90 1404.20 5,125 US Pall SEP 574.70 -7.50 -1.3 572.25 582.95 1,433 Gold 1610.35 -9.09 -0.6 1607.95 1625.21 Silver 27.810 -0.270 -1.0 27.770 28.200 Platinum 1383.25 -9.65 -0.7 1389.00 1403.00 Palladium 573.22 -4.48 -0.8 575.52 581.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 99,605 163,633 187,962 17.21 -0.04 US Silver 34,364 39,707 56,670 22.96 -0.11 US Platinum 5,325 6,828 8,964 23 0.00 US Palladium 1,670 2,757 4,354 (Additional reporting by jan Harvey in London, Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)