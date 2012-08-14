SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Gold inched up on Tuesday,
after dropping in the previous session, as investors waited to
see if data from Europe and the United States would indicate
further weakness in the global economy and prompt central banks
to take stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,611.96 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
gained 0.1 percent to $1,614.70.
* After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's
report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, investors are now
eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product,
which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail sales and
consumer prices due later in the day for trading cues.
* Europe's crisis continues to brew. Greece's economy shrank
6.2 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter, a slump
that is expected to persist as the government scrambles to nail
down billions in additional cuts to keep international bailout
funds flowing.
* Italy's public debt hit an all-time high in June of almost
2 trillion euros and the annual budget deficit was also bigger
than a year before, due largely to Italy's share of bailouts for
other euro zone states, the central bank said on Monday.
* Short-term Spanish government bond yields rose on Monday
as investors reassessed the likelihood that the ECB would resume
its bond-buying programme, taking the view that it may be too
soon to expect intervention.
* Nine people including two policemen have been killed in
clashes between labour unions at a South African mine operated
by world no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin , by far
the deadliest spate of violence in a turf war rocking the
sector.
* Despite the violent incident, spot platinum dropped
to a more than one-week low of $1,377.49 an ounce in the
previous session, before recovering to $1,384.76.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set
in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy.
* The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade
on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering
overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany GDP flash yy Apr
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Jun
0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Apr
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices mm Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Jul
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Jul
1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1611.96 2.42 +0.15 3.08
Spot Silver 27.86 0.07 +0.25 0.61
Spot Platinum 1384.76 4.66 +0.34 -0.59
Spot Palladium 570.90 1.40 +0.25 -12.51
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1614.70 2.10 +0.13 3.06 1200
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.82 0.05 +0.17 -0.36 593
Euro/Dollar 1.2332
Dollar/Yen 78.37
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)