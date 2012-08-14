* Hopes of stimulus measures keep gold investors' mood up * Spot gold neutral in $1,605.2-$1,627/oz range - technicals * Coming up: EZ GDP flash estimate, Q2; 0900 GMT (Adds details, comments; writes through; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Gold rose on Tuesday, tracking a firm euro, as a slightly better-than-expected growth data from Germany and France helped ease concerns about the two biggest economies of the euro zone. Bullion was also aided by hopes that central banks from the United States, Europe to China will launch stimulus measures to buoy their economies, which will boost the inflation outlook and lure investors to gold, seen as a good hedge against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,615.20 an ounce by 0736 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery inched up 0.3 percent to $1,617.80. "There is the perception of central bank easing, but there is also the risk that people may be disappointed," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore, adding that the U.S. Federal Reserve might save the quantitative easing tool for more dire economic conditions. "These stimulus measures have a diminishing effect. Are you going to waste the last bullet until it is absolutely necessary? Definitely not." Market participants are now waiting for the euro zone's gross April-June domestic product data which is expected to show a contraction. However, this pessimism softened when Germany reported a growth of 0.3 percent and France managed to avoid a contraction. The euro hit its highest level in nearly a week, while the dollar index dropped 0.3 percent. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies. "Gold is likely to remain in the range of $1,600 and $1,630 an ounce while people wait for central bank actions," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong, adding that buying interest from Shanghai had ebbed after prices failed to push through the $1,625 level over the past two days. Trading volumes on the popular gold spot deferred contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange stood at 9,650 kilograms, with the average daily volume last week at 10,442 kilogram -- down more than a third from last month. Technical charts suggest that spot gold will be stuck between $1,605.20 and $1,627 during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Spot platinum traded up 1.4 percent at $1,399.99. The metal, mainly used to produce jewellery and autocatalyst, dropped to $1,377.49 an ounce in the previous session, despite a fresh outbreak of violence at a South African mine operated by the world's No.3 platinum producer Lonmin earlier in the week. Precious metals prices 0736 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1615.20 5.66 +0.35 3.29 Spot Silver 27.96 0.17 +0.61 0.98 Spot Platinum 1399.99 19.89 +1.44 0.50 Spot Palladium 577.18 7.68 +1.35 -11.54 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1617.80 5.20 +0.32 3.26 10833 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.94 0.17 +0.62 0.09 3094 Euro/Dollar 1.2375 Dollar/Yen 78.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)