SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Gold hovered above $1,600 an
ounce on Thursday, as investors waited for more clues on the
timing and extent of any further stimulus from central banks
after U.S. data painted a mixed picture on the health of the
world's largest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.14 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, off a 1-1/2 week low of $1,589.69 hit in the
previous session.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
was trading nearly flat at $1,607.70.
* U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second
straight month and the year-over-year increase was the smallest
in more than 1-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve room to
ease policy further to tackle high unemployment.
* Although other reports showed home-builder sentiment in
August hit its highest level in more than five years, while
industrial production rose in July, leading some economists to
argue the Fed does not need to launch another round of bond
purchases this year.
* In the government debt market, U.S. Treasuries yields rose
as better-than-expected industrial output data sent investors to
riskier assets. German Bunds, also seen as a top safe-haven
choice, fell to a six-week low as concerns about the euro zone
debt crisis temporarily eased.
* Investors will seek trading cues from more data later in
the day, including U.S. housing starts and weekly jobless
claims.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and
extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion.
* The dollar held near a fresh one-month high against the
yen in early Asian trade on Thursday, while the euro nursed
modest losses having succumbed to a bit of selling pressure
overnight in thin market conditions.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jul
1230 U.S. Housing starts Jul
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1605.14 2.26 +0.14 2.64
Spot Silver 27.87 0.08 +0.29 0.65
Spot Platinum 1394.25 4.35 +0.31 0.09
Spot Palladium 574.22 2.22 +0.39 -12.00
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1607.70 1.10 +0.07 2.61 970
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.80 -0.01 -0.04 -0.41 2495
Euro/Dollar 1.2301
Dollar/Yen 79.10
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)