By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Platinum on Tuesday hovered
just below a two-month peak hit in the previous session as
concerns over supply from top producer South Africa festered,
while gold firmed on expectations for further monetary stimulus.
Lonmin , the world's third-largest platinum
producer, conceded that sacking 3,000 workers at its Marikana
mine could lead to more violence, after deadly clashes last week
killed dozens.
Spot platinum had lost 0.1 percent to $1,485.10 an
ounce by 0640 GMT, off a two-month high of $1,492.99 marked the
day before.
The gold-platinum spread stood at $137 an ounce, after
falling below $130 the session before, its narrowest since early
July.
Gold was trading near the top of its range since May, with
sentiment supported by expectations for further stimulus
measures, despite the European Central Bank's effort to quash
speculation on its future bond buying programme.
"Ongoing expectations for further monetary easing globally
are keeping gold lifted," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai
CIFCO Futures.
"Physical demand is likely to pick up in September, and that
gives hope to gold bugs too."
Spot gold edged up to a one-week high of 1,624.20 an
ounce, before easing slightly to $1,622.91, on course for a
fifth straight day of gains.
The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
rose 0.2 percent to $1,625.40.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said that charts suggested
spot gold might test resistance at $1,626.06, with any break
through that level triggering a gain to $1,650.
SILVER SURPRISE
Spot silver jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday to a
two-month high of $28.84, surprising traders and analysts. The
move, helped by the rally in platinum prices, was the sharpest
one-day rise in more than a month and pushed silver above its
100-day moving average for the first time since April.
Silver, with dual properties as both precious and industrial
metal, was trading at $28.78
"I think everyone is waiting for some action between
September and December after a few months of directionless
trade," said a Shanghai-based trader.
"If we see policymakers announce stimulus measures, and
these measures meet expectations, prices will rally. If not,
prices will retrace."
Precious metals prices 0640 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1622.91 2.82 +0.17 3.78
Spot Silver 28.78 0.01 +0.03 3.94
Spot Platinum 1485.10 -0.10 -0.01 6.61
Spot Palladium 601.20 -2.30 -0.38 -7.86
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1625.40 2.40 +0.15 3.74 9032
COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.74 0.14 +0.50 2.94 3858
Euro/Dollar 1.2375
Dollar/Yen 79.29
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months