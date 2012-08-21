* British newspaper says ECB moving to help Spain, Italy * Bullion at highest since May, rally in fifth day * Platinum up over $120/oz in past week on S.Africa woes * Coming up: U.S. existing home sales Wednesday (Adds details, graphic link, updates market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Aug 21 Gold rose to its highest since May on Tuesday on speculation the European Central Bank will act to help Spain and Italy, while platinum also hit a 3-1/2 month high as violence at a South African mine raised concerns about supplies. The yellow metal's 1.2 percent gain was its biggest one-day rise in almost a month, extending bullion's rally to a fifth straight session on reports the ECB was moving to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. Technical support helped as gold rose above its 100-day moving average, but analysts said its 200 DMA could form the next resistance. Bullion buying also was lifted as Wall Street hit a four-year high earlier in the session. U.S. equities later fell. "There is still an overriding fear that the equities markets have appreciated beyond the point of sustainability so there is a level of fear and desire for diversification into gold," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth Management. "The economic numbers around the world have not proven to justify a recovery without the anticipated liquidity created by central banks," said Sica, whose firm manages $1 billion in assets. Spot gold hit a high of $1,641.20 an ounce, the highest since May 7. It was up 1.2 percent at $1,638.83 an ounce by 2:22 p.m. (1822 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $19.90 at $1,642.90. Trading volume was 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, rebounding after it logged just 72,000 lots to set a 2012 low on Monday. Silver climbed 2.2 percent to $29.41 an ounce. Earlier in the session, it reached its highest since early June at $29.51 an ounce. Talk of more stimulus ran rampant as Greece's prime minister meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker this week to try and secure more funding from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and ECB. Traders referred to a story in Britain's The Daily Telegraph newspaper, which said it could confirm earlier reports in German media that ECB experts were examining plans to effectively cap Spanish and Italian bond yields. However, an ECB spokeswoman, when asked about the Telegraph story, referred back to the ECB's statement on Monday when it said it was misleading to report on policy decisions that had not been taken. PLATINUM OVERBOUGHT? Platinum touched its highest since early May at $1,508.25 an ounce and was last at $1,501.90 an ounce, up 1.1 percent. Its recent rise has made it this year's best performing precious metal, up more than 7 percent. On charts, platinum's 8 percent rally in the last four sessions lifted its relative strength index (RSI) above 70, an area that often indicates a market is overbought. (Platinum overbought signal: r.reuters.com/peq22t ) Platinum has been the biggest gainer of the last seven days, up more than $120 an ounce week-on-week on Tuesday, due to violence that killed more than 40 people at a mine operated by Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer. Spot palladium rose 2.8 percent at $620.40 an ounce. It also rode gold and platinum's coat-tails to its highest since late June on Tuesday at $626. 2:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1642.90 19.90 1.2 1620.80 1643.60 114,412 US Silver SEP 29.428 0.835 2.9 28.610 29.460 37,510 US Plat OCT 1507.80 9.60 0.6 1479.60 1511.00 10,889 US Pall SEP 624.20 16.50 2.7 597.40 626.15 4,903 Gold 1638.83 18.74 1.2 1619.40 1641.20 Silver 29.410 0.640 2.2 28.690 29.510 Platinum 1501.90 16.70 1.1 1483.80 1508.25 Palladium 620.40 16.90 2.8 603.90 626.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 123,418 155,146 185,326 17.53 0.82 US Silver 44,154 39,460 56,400 24.41 1.88 US Platinum 11,672 13,080 9,529 22.88 -0.13 US Palladium 5,918 5,667 4,587 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London.; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Andre Grenon)