SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold held near its highest in
more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week
for any hints of further stimulus measures.
Bernanke is set to keep markets guessing about the timing of
another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in
Jackson Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for
action of some kind next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was steady at $1,666.66 an an ounce by 0039
GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2-month high of $1,676.45 hit on
Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated
in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold.
* U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also
little changed at $1,669.60.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept
higher by a wave of short covering, while the Australian dollar
languished at one-month lows on persistent worries about Chinese
growth.
* Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited
Bernanke's Friday speech for signs of whether the bank will opt
for more monetary stimulus and a European Central Bank policy
meeting next week.
* Indian gold prices fell half a percent from its peak on
Tuesday as investors chose to book profits from a record rally,
though jewellers waited for a bigger fall in prices to stock for
the festival and wedding season.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 GDP (second estimate)
1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 corporate profits
1400 - U.S. pending home sales for July
1800 - U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1666.66 0.13 +0.01 6.58
Spot Silver 30.85 0.01 +0.03 11.41
Spot Platinum 1512.53 1.33 +0.09 8.58
Spot Palladium 630.80 -4.10 -0.65 -3.33
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1669.60 -0.10 -0.01 6.56 1096
COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.85 -0.03 -0.10 10.50 530
Euro/Dollar 1.2559
Dollar/Yen 78.58
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)