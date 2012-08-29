* Gold to drop back to $1,656.94 - technicals * Coming Up: U.S. pending home sales for July; 1400 GMT (Adds quotes, details) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold held near the highest in more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of further stimulus measures. The Fed, which has kept rates near zero since December 2008, has promised to keep them there until at least late 2014 to nurture a weak recovery, but previous rounds of asset purchases weakened the dollar, boosted global stock markets and burnished gold's safe-haven appeal. Gold was steady at $1,667.40 per ounce by 0249 GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold. "We see near-term risks of a reversal if Jackson Hole does not deliver what the market is hoping for and gold could challenge $1,650 support and possibly $1,630," said Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore. Bernanke is set to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but he is likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next month. Silver, which often tracks gold, was hardly changed at $30.86 per ounce -- not far from Monday's three-month high. "In the run up the weekend we do not expect either market to show any clear direction, with silver likely to trade between $30.00 and $31.40, and gold to move between $1,650 and $1,676," said Trevethan at the ANZ. Gold rallied to the highest level in 2012 around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until at least the end of 2014. But prices have shed about 7 percent since then on no signs of further easing. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also little changed at $1,670.10 per ounce. The euro remained firm while Asian shares steadied as investors awaited Bernanke's Friday speech for signs of whether the bank would opt for more monetary stimulus and a European Central Bank policy meeting next week. In the physical market, dealers expected buyers from India to buy on dips during the festival season. Retail gold demand traditionally gains pace from August, when the festival and wedding seasons start, culminating with Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. "There's a bit of physical demand, but I think the market is flooded with gold bars. I've lowered my premiums to 30 to 50 cents from 50 to 70 cents last week," said a dealer in Singapore. "There had been some selling from Indonesia. We haven't seen much buying from India, but they are preparing for the high season. If prices go down they will take the opportunity to buy." Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, rose 0.23 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, fell 0.12 percent for the same period. Precious metals prices 0249 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1667.40 0.87 +0.05 6.62 Spot Silver 30.86 0.02 +0.06 11.45 Spot Platinum 1517.25 6.05 +0.40 8.92 Spot Palladium 636.25 1.35 +0.21 -2.49 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1670.10 0.40 +0.02 6.59 5080 COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.84 -0.04 -0.13 10.46 1723 Euro/Dollar 1.2556 Dollar/Yen 78.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Chris Lewis)