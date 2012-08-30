* Gold faces support at $1,656 - technicals * Coming Up: U.S. personal income/spending for July; 1230 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Gold was trapped in a tight range on Thursday ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that could stoke expectations for a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the U.S. economy. But gold is also vulnerable to a selloff if the address turns out to be a disappointment after the U.S. economy fared slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter and the Fed Beige Book report showed the economy continued to grow gradually in July and early August. Gold was little changed at $1,656.44 per ounce by 0228 GMT -- not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday, when investors bought the metal on expectations of further monetary easing from the Fed. "Sentiment is a bit mixed. People are pretty cautious," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "It looks like central banks are buying at the lower end. The market doesn't seem to move around too much," said Leung, who quoted premiums for gold bars unchanged from last week at 80 cents to $1. In other markets, shares eased and major currencies remained rangebound as investors avoided betting on direction before a speech by Ben Bernanke, with the focus on whether there will be any hints about further U.S. stimulus. Bernanke will likely keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson Hole, but he is also likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next month. Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy had weakened the U.S. dollar, boosted global stock markets and prompted investors to turn to gold as a hedge against inflation. Last week, gold broke above the upper end of a four-month trading range to more than $1,640 per ounce after the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting revealed the U.S. central bank intended to adopt gold-friendly stimulus soon unless economic conditions improve dramatically. "I hope news from the Fed will be positive. But the flow of gold scraps is starting to slow down a little," said a dealer in Singapore, adding that the physical market lacked activity ahead of Bernanke's speech. U.S. gold slipped 0.22 percent to $1,659.30 an ounce. Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, and that of the silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained unchanged on Wednesday from Tuesday. Precious metals prices 0228 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1656.44 0.50 +0.03 5.92 Spot Silver 30.65 -0.03 -0.10 10.69 Spot Platinum 1517.75 7.25 +0.48 8.96 Spot Palladium 627.70 -0.20 -0.03 -3.80 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1659.30 -3.70 -0.22 5.90 4857 COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.64 -0.20 -0.64 9.76 1104 Euro/Dollar 1.2536 Dollar/Yen 78.62 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Chris Lewis)