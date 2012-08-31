SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Gold held steady on Friday
ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who
may hint at a third round of U.S. bond-buying to stimulate the
economy -- a move which could prompt a turn to bullion as a
hedge against inflation.
But gold was also vulnerable to a selloff if the speech
turns out to be a disappointment after the U.S. economy fared
slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter and
the Fed Beige Book report showed it continued to grow gradually
in July and early August.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.41 an ounce
-- not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday,
when investors bought the metal on expectation of further
monetary easing by the Fed.
* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,658.10 an
ounce.
* Holdings of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's
iShares Silver Trust SLV, dropped 0.43 percent on Thursday from
Wednesday, while that of the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD,
remained unchanged for the same period.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares fell on Friday as investors cooled
expectations that Bernanke will offer any signal of a further
monetary stimulus when he speaks at an annual Jackson Hole
meeting of central bankers later in the day.
* U.S. crude futures were steady after falling 0.9 percent a
day earlier as Hurricane Isaac, now a much weaker tropical
depression, was seen posing no further threat to most energy
infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 - Euro zone August flash inflation
0900 - Euro zone July unemployment rate
1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer
sentiment for August
1345 - Chicago PMI for August
1400 - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks at symposium
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming
1400 - U.S. factory orders for July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1655.41 -0.13 -0.01 5.86
Spot Silver 30.40 0.00 +0.00 9.79
Spot Platinum 1499.50 -1.60 -0.11 7.65
Spot Palladium 613.90 -0.90 -0.15 -5.92
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1658.10 1.00 +0.06 5.83 1184
COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.39 0.02 +0.06 8.85 19
Euro/Dollar 1.2509
Dollar/Yen 78.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)