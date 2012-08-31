* Spot gold to drop to $1,643-technicals
* Coming Up: Fed chairman speech at Jackson Hole; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Gold was little changed on
Friday, holding near a 4-1/2 month high hit earlier this week on
hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint
at more measures to stimulate the economy at a central bankers
meeting later in the day.
Bullion, seen as a hedge against inflation as a result of
rampant cash-printing, was headed for an almost 3 percent gain
this month, its third straight month of gains.
"I think the macro situation doesn't seem to be improving
and also we are getting closer to the fiscal cliff for the
U.S.," said Phillip Futures analyst Lynette Tan, referring to
massive U.S. government spending cuts and tax hikes due next
year.
"I expect gold investors to have this in mind, and their
interest in gold as an alternative investment will still hold.
If Bernanke disappoints, then we could see a slight sell off but
I am not looking at gold to fall violently. Support is at about
$1,620."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.40 an ounce by
0620 GMT, within sight of the 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit
on Monday. U.S. gold futures were also little changed at
$1,657.70 an ounce.
Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed to drive down
interest rates and stimulate the economy weakened the U.S.
dollar, boosted global stock markets and prompted investors to
turn to gold as a hedge against inflation.
Gold rallied to around $1,790 in February, the highest level
so far in 2012, after the Fed at the time said it would keep
interest rates near zero until at least the end of 2014. Prices
have shed about 7 percent since then as there have been no signs
of further easing.
In other markets, Asian shares fell to four-week lows and
the euro stayed near this week's low against the dollar as
investors nervously waited for Bernanke's speech at the annual
Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers later in the day.
Some dealers expect Bernanke to hint at a third round of
asset purchases, while others think the Fed would wait for the
August U.S. jobs report due next week before deciding on
stimulus at a policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
"I don't think Bernanke will announce anything tonight.
There are already so many bulls in the market. There's not much
sale of gold scraps," said a physical dealer in Hong Kong.
"I am expecting a downside in prices. We see support at
$1,625 to $1,630."
Holdings of the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust, dropped 0.43
percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while that of the largest
gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, remained
unchanged for the same period.
Precious metals prices 0620 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1655.40 -0.14 -0.01 5.86
Spot Silver 30.33 -0.07 -0.23 9.53
Spot Platinum 1497.49 -3.61 -0.24 7.50
Spot Palladium 611.20 -3.60 -0.59 -6.33
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1657.70 0.60 +0.04 5.80 6866
COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.33 -0.04 -0.14 8.63 54
Euro/Dollar 1.2497
Dollar/Yen 78.41
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)