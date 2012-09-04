SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Gold edged up to its highest level in more than five months on Tuesday, as lacklustre manufacturing data from around the globe fanned speculation of imminent easing measures from central banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose to $1,696.36 an ounce, the highest since mid-March, and stood up 0.2 percent at $1,695.49 by 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,698. * Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, UK and the Netherlands. * A contraction in manufacturing business spread further around the world in August as the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis inflicted more damage on the global economy, business surveys showed. * Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the European Central bank would not breach European Union rules, the ECB's President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday, according to a recording obtained by Reuters. Draghi is expected to give some details of a new debt-buying programme on Thursday. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a record high of 71.729 million ounces by the end of last week. August recorded an inflow of 1.8 million ounces, representing a nearly 3 percent rise. * South African police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse striking miners at a gold mine near Johannesburg on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wave of labour militancy spreading from platinum mining into other parts of the sector. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for the European Union, with hopes running high the ECB will unveil a plan tackle the region's debt crisis later this week. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes for some progress in tackling its debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0900 EZ Producer price July 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Construction spending PRICES Precious metals prices 0105 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1695.49 3.70 +0.22 8.42 Spot Silver 32.25 0.16 +0.50 16.47 Spot Platinum 1550.50 6.00 +0.39 11.31 Spot Palladium 632.76 5.36 +0.85 -3.03 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1698.00 10.40 +0.62 8.37 45545 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.30 0.86 +2.73 15.71 16251 Euro/Dollar 1.2592 Dollar/Yen 78.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)