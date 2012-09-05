SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Gold inched lower on
Wednesday, pulling back from a near six-month high in the
previous session after weak U.S. data reinforced speculation of
imminent stimulus action, as investors awaited a key meeting of
the European Central Bank this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,691.31 an
ounce by 0047 GMT, easing from $1,698.45 hit on Tuesday, its
highest in nearly six months.
* U.S. gold lost 0.1 percent to $1,693.80.
* Manufacturing in the United States shrank at its sharpest
clip in more than three years last month, a survey showed on
Tuesday, the latest sign that the slowing global economy is
weighing on an already weak U.S. recovery.
* While the weak data keeps hopes high for more easing
measures by the Fed, the ECB is under increasing pressure to cut
excess borrowing costs ahead of a policy setting meeting on
Thursday.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a
record high of 71.889 million ounces (2,038 tonnes) by Sept. 4.
SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF, reported its
holdings rose to 1,293.138 tonnes, its loftiest level since
mid-March.
* Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $32.16 an ounce,
easing from a 4-1/2-month high of $32.42 hit in the previous
session.
* Silver ETF holdings stood at 501.503 million ounces,
easing from 504.431 million ounces hit in late August, the
highest level since May 2011.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors
continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to
shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off
its lows on a rally in Apple Inc.
* The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in early Asian
trading on Wednesday but was seen supported before Thursday's
European Central Bank meeting at which the ECB is expected to
unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 Australia GDP Q2
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI
0900 EZ Retail sales for July
1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales
1230 U.S. Revised productivity and unit labour cost Q2
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0047 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1691.31 -2.83 -0.17 8.15
Spot Silver 32.16 -0.14 -0.43 16.14
Spot Platinum 1557.49 -5.21 -0.33 11.81
Spot Palladium 637.75 0.95 +0.15 -2.26
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1693.80 -2.20 -0.13 8.11 2851
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.22 -0.19 -0.59 15.42 924
Euro/Dollar 1.2532
Dollar/Yen 78.47
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)