* Gold ETF holdings hit record high * Bullish target at $1,711/oz aborted for spot gold -technicals * Coming Up: Euro zone Markit services PMI; 0758 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Gold inched lower on Wednesday, but did not stray far from a near six-month high hit in the previous session as weak U.S. data reinforced hopes of stimulus measures, while investors eyed a key European Central Bank meeting this week for trading cues. U.S. manufacturing activities shrank at their sharpest clip in more than three years last month, feeding hopes the Federal Reserve could act soon to shore up the frail economy. The ECB is also under increasing pressure to cut excess borrowing costs ahead at a policy setting meeting on Thursday. Investors may adopt a cautious approach before the meeting, and the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday, analysts said. "It is a little too early to go full throttle," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "Will QE really come? Policymakers are heating things up, but will what eventually comes out to be as big as the market is looking for?" Gold's fortune this year has largely hinged on the Fed's attitude towards another round of quantitative easing, or QE3, which, if materialised, could further boost gold's appeal to investors seeking a hedge against inflation caused by rampant cash printing. Encouraged by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comment last week on the grave conditions of the U.S. labour market which kept the door wide open for more stimulus measures, spot gold advanced to $1,698.45 on Tuesday, its highest level in nearly six months. According to technical analysis, a bullish target at $1,711 an ounce has been aborted for spot gold, as the resistance near $1,700 proved strong, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,691.64 an ounce by 0619 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,694.40. A slightly stronger dollar also weighed on gold. GOLD ETF HOLDINGS HIT RECORD HIGH Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a record high of 71.889 million ounces (2,038 tonnes) by Sept. 4. SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF, reported its holdings rose to 1,293.138 tonnes, the loftiest level since mid-March. Silver ETF holdings stood at 501.503 million ounces, easing from 504.431 million hit in late August, the highest level since May 2011. Spot silver dropped 0.6 percent to $32.12 an ounce, easing from a 4-1/2-month high of $32.42 hit in the previous session. "Although physical silver demand remains sluggish, the sentiment is bullish after prices broke above the 200-day moving average convincingly," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that investors may hold off on action until Friday's U.S. jobs data. The Relative Strength Index readings on spot gold and silver remained above 70, suggesting they were still in overbought territory. Precious metals prices 0619 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1691.64 -2.50 -0.15 8.17 Spot Silver 32.12 -0.18 -0.56 16.00 Spot Platinum 1549.99 -12.71 -0.81 11.27 Spot Palladium 634.72 -2.08 -0.33 -2.72 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1694.40 -1.60 -0.09 8.14 10474 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.18 -0.24 -0.73 15.26 3318 Euro/Dollar 1.2521 Dollar/Yen 78.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)