SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Gold ticked lower in thin
trade on Thursday, but stayed within sight of its highest in
nearly six months ahead of the European Central Bank meeting,
which could announce new policies to help contain the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Sources told Reuters the ECB is ready to waive seniority
status on government bonds it buys under a new programme which
it is set to agree on at Thursday's Governing Council meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold eased $1.55 to $1,691.49 an ounce by 0014 GMT.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comment last week on the
grave conditions of the U.S. labour market had earlier
encouraged investors to buy gold on the view that the door was
open for more stimulus measures.
* U.S. gold futures for December were steady
at$1,694.20 an ounce.
* European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the most
decisive moment of his presidency on Thursday when he tries to
heal divisions among policymakers and deliver on his promise to
save the euro.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied
sharply overnight on renewed hopes the ECB will unveil a plan to
help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members.
* Japan's Nikkei share average held steady, with investors
hugging the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the ECB, which
could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis.
* South Africa's Impala Platinum IMPJ.J, the world's
second-largest platinum producer, has received new wage demands
from a workers' committee made up of members of mining unions.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Revised Q2 GDP
1000 Germany Industrial orders for July
1100 Britain BOE bank rate
1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1215 U.S. ADP employment report for August
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing for August
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1691.49 -1.55 -0.09 8.17
Spot Silver 32.21 -0.04 -0.12 16.32
Spot Platinum 1562.24 -2.56 -0.16 12.15
Spot Palladium 638.22 -1.78 -0.28 -2.19
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1694.20 0.20 +0.01 8.13 891
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.28 -0.05 -0.17 15.62 245
Euro/Dollar 1.2597
Dollar/Yen 78.44
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Ed)