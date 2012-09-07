SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Gold edged lower on Friday after rising to a near six-month high in the previous session driven by the European Central Bank unveiling a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme in its latest effort to contain the region's debt crisis. Data showing improvement in the U.S. labour market, however, weighed on the market ahead of the release of a key employment report later on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,695.89 an ounce by 0037 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday, its highest since March 12. Bullion is on course for a third week of gains. * U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,698.60. * The ECB agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis. * The latest data showed improvement in the U.S. labour market, a day before the release of the all-important non-farm payrolls data which is expected to shed light on whether the Federal Reserve will launch another round of quantitative easing. * South Africa's platinum sector remains on tenterhooks, as the militant AMCU union refused to sign a "peace deal" with platinum company Lonmin, undermining government-backed efforts to open pay talks and end a four-week strike scarred by deadly violence. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a record high of 72.1 million ounces, or 2,044 tonnes, by Thursday. * Spot silver and platinum held near multi-month highs hit in the previous session. Spot silver inched down 0.4 percent to $32.50, after rising to as high as $32.98 on Thursday. Spot platinum lost half a percent to $1,567.50, after hitting $1,589, its highest since mid-April. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the safe-haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. * U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1695.89 -5.15 -0.30 8.45 Spot Silver 32.50 -0.12 -0.37 17.37 Spot Platinum 1567.50 -8.50 -0.54 12.53 Spot Palladium 641.00 -0.60 -0.09 -1.76 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1698.60 -7.00 -0.41 8.41 4892 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.56 -0.12 -0.36 16.62 849 Euro/Dollar 1.2630 Dollar/Yen 78.88 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)