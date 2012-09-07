* Gold, silver fall after data tempers easing hopes
* Spot gold may drop to $1,680/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls data, August; 1230 GMT
(Adds details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Gold eased on Friday from a
near six-month high hit in the previous session as upbeat data
from a struggling U.S. labour market dimmed hopes for more
stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.
Bullion had rushed to its loftiest since early March in the
previous session after the European Central Bank unveiled a new
and potentially unlimited bond purchase plan to lower borrowing
costs of debt-laden nations, in the latest effort to fight the
euro zone debt crisis.
But now the market focus is riveted on the key U.S. non-farm
payrolls data scheduled for release later in the day, especially
after payrolls processor ADP said the U.S. private sector added
the most jobs in August since March.
If the ADP figures foretell a strong U.S. August payrolls
report it could quash the case for a third round of quantitative
easing, also known as QE3, by the Federal Reserve.
"There is definitely long liquidation going on after the ADP
number," said a Singapore-based trader. "People spent the whole
of yesterday buying gold and it is a bit overcooked up here. Now
we have good data and the market is struggling to see how it can
get a bad payrolls data."
Central bank cash printing raises the inflation outlook and
adds to gold's attraction as a hedge against rising prices.
Spot gold had fallen half a percent to $1,692.86 per
ounce by 0622 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday - the highest
since March 12. Bullion was on course for a 0.1 percent rise for
the week after two consecutive weekly gains.
U.S. gold dropped 0.6 percent to $1,695.30.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could retrace to
$1,680 per ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.
But some analysts believe gold still has room to rise as the
U.S. labour market is still weak enough for the Fed to take
action.
"We think the payrolls number will be very poor, which
should be positive for gold as it would confirm that the Fed
will do something at the next FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) meeting," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist
at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
SocGen has forecast the payrolls number have risen 70,000 in
August, versus a consensus expectation of 125,000 in a Reuters
poll.
ETF HOLDINGS
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a record
high of 72.1 million ounces, or 2,044 tonnes, by Thursday. ETF
holdings had gained more than 38 tonnes so far this year, with
the majority of increase occurring since August when hopes for
stimulus from central banks started to run high.
In Asia's physical market, dealers continued to report scrap
flow as prices remained near $1,700 per ounce.
"We still see scrap flow today and there is even some buying
interest crawling back in," said a Singapore-based dealer.
Silver prices fell 2 percent in spot and futures markets.
Spot silver dropped to as low as $31.95 per ounce after
hitting a five-month high of $32.98 in the previous session. It
recovered to $32.23.
The Relative Strength Index plunged to 72 from the previous
session's 80.452, the highest since April 2011 and suggesting
the market was heavily overbought. An RSI reading above 70
indicates the underlying asset is overbought.
The most-active COMEX silver futures contract lost 2
percent to $32.04, before paring some losses to $32.29.
Silver remains the top performer in the precious metals
complex, up 16 percent so far this year, compared with an
8-percent gain for gold.
Precious metals prices 0622 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1692.86 -8.18 -0.48 8.25
Spot Silver 32.23 -0.39 -1.20 16.40
Spot Platinum 1571.49 -4.51 -0.29 12.81
Spot Palladium 640.97 -0.63 -0.10 -1.77
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1695.30 -10.30 -0.60 8.20 22452
COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.29 -0.39 -1.19 15.65 7869
Euro/Dollar 1.2635
Dollar/Yen 78.93
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Chris Lewis)