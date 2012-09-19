(Corrects quote in 4th para to say overbought, instead of
oversold)
* Gold looks neutral in $1,751.64-$1,777.51 range
* Coming up: U.S. existing home data; 1400 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold edged down on Wednesday
as investors pulled back following last week's rally on the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus plan, but platinum bounced after
falling more than 2 percent when striking miners in South Africa
agreed to return to work.
Doubts began to emerge over whether recent action by the Fed
and the European Central Bank will be sufficient to revive
global economic growth, while a drop in oil prices could dent
gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Gold had fallen $5.30 an ounce to $1,766.39 by 0205
GMT, moving away from a near 7-month high of $1,777.51 hit on
Friday, when the Fed's latest move to spur the economy led to a
rush for bullion.
"On the chart as well, gold prices look overbought, and it
could be vulnerable to some profit-taking. Apparently, there's
high resistance at around the $1,800 level," said Natalie
Robertson, a commodities analyst at ANZ.
"If there is a sustained increase above that level, then the
risk of a pullback will probably be avoided," said Robertson,
adding that markets were refocusing on the current state of the
U.S. economy.
U.S. gold for December delivery had barely moved at
$1,768.70 an ounce.
Platinum added $4.84 to $1,622.24 an ounce, after
falling more than $50 within 10 minutes in response to news of
the agreement at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Tuesday.
Platinum was vulnerable to a pullback due to sluggish global
industrial demand, said dealers, although lingering labour
issues with the South African mining sector could also underpin
prices.
Commodities slumped on Tuesday for a second day as nagging
economic problems in the United States and Europe made investors
cautious about the demand outlook for oil, metals and crops at
prices that had spiked on stimulus efforts by central banks.
In other markets, shares were under pressure in Asia on
Wednesday as investors searched for fresh catalysts such as the
Bank of Japan's policy meeting which ends later in the day.
The physical gold market was subdued but dealers expected
main consumer India to buy again later in the day due to the
festive season there, which peaks in November with Diwali, the
Hindu festival of lights.
"We saw some physical demand yesterday, but it was not
great. Thailand was in the market," said a dealer in Singapore,
who offered gold bars at premiums of 20 to 40 cents.
"Demand from India is picking up. They have been buying
lately, although they are pretty quiet this morning. They will
possibly come back to the market today."
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD rose 0.14 percent on
Tuesday from Monday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained unchanged
during the same period.
Precious metals prices 0205 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1766.39 -5.30 -0.30 12.95
Spot Silver 34.48 -0.30 -0.86 24.52
Spot Platinum 1622.24 4.84 +0.30 16.46
Spot Palladium 663.25 0.45 +0.07 1.65
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1768.70 -2.50 -0.14 12.89
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.55 -0.17 -0.50 23.75
Euro/Dollar 1.3036
Dollar/Yen 78.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford)