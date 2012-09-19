* Gold steady in heavy volume despite tumbling crude oil
* Bank of Japan to boost asset purchases supports
* Platinum edges up a day after tumbling as mine strike ends
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims Thursday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Gold ended nearly flat on
Wednesday, hovering near a 6-1/2 month high hit in early trade,
buoyed by monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks
despite pressure from another tumble in crude oil prices.
Turnover in U.S. gold futures was heavy after crude oil slid
around 4 percent and the Bank of Japan earlier in the day joined
other major central banks in easing monetary policy with a new
round of asset buying.
"Amid the crude oil break, gold is holding on to a tight
range. The metal is torn by an easier U.S. money policy and some
caution about when the ECB is going to turn on the monetary
spigot with its bond purchases," said Stephen Platt, analyst at
futures brokerage Archer Financial Services.
Earlier this month, the European Central Bank (ECB)
launched its new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program,
aimed at reducing crisis-hit euro zone countries' borrowing
costs. In the first week after the announcement, however, the
ECB did not buy any government bonds.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,769.90 an ounce
by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting a 6-1/2 month high of
$1,779.10, around $10 below the 2012 high of $1,790.30 reached
in late February.
Last week, the Federal Reserve last week unveiled plans for
a third round of bullion-friendly asset-purchase program called
quantitative easing or QE3. The announcement sent the price of
gold to a fourth consecutive weekly rise.
"While we expect QE3 to be supportive of gold prices, much
will depend on how QE3 plays out in the fixed income markets and
how it impact the euro-dollar," said James Steel, metals analyst
at HSBC.
Some have warned that gold may not rise as much during QE3
as it did during two earlier rounds of quantitative easing.
(Past QE market reaction: link.reuters.com/pym62t)
U.S. crude oil futures fell for a third straight day as
Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in
U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices.
SHIFTING FOCUS
The Fed said last week it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt each month until the U.S. jobs outlook
improved substantially, as long as inflation remained contained.
Market watchers said the shifting focus to employment was
bullish for gold, a traditional inflation hedge.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
settled up 50 cents an ounce at $1,771.70. Trading volume was
about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
Interest in gold exchange-traded funds - popular investment
vehicles for bullion which issue securities backed by physical
metal - has been strong this week, with gold ETF holdings rising
to an all-time high at 73.681 million ounces.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.7
percent at $34.52 an ounce, while platinum group metals
rebounded from the previous session's sharp pullback.
On Tuesday, platinum posted its biggest one-day fall since
March, after striking miners at major South African platinum
producer Lonmin said they would return to work after six weeks
of labor unrest during which 45 were killed.
Spot platinum climbed 1.1 percent to $1,635.74 an
ounce, and palladium was up 1 percent at $669.47 an
ounce.
2:01 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1771.70 0.50 0.0 1764.20 1781.80 142,846
US Silver DEC 34.588 -0.130 -0.4 34.320 35.025 41,481
US Plat OCT 1640.40 4.10 0.3 1621.00 1647.00 11,432
US Pall DEC 673.05 5.70 0.9 664.00 676.80 2,677
Gold 1769.90 -1.79 -0.1 1763.63 1779.10
Silver 34.520 -0.260 -0.7 34.300 34.960
Platinum 1635.74 18.34 1.1 1622.00 1642.24
Palladium 669.47 6.67 1.0 666.00 674.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 153,600 140,728 183,701 18.04 0.04
US Silver 43,038 56,982 53,605 31.05 0.73
US Platinum 14,434 17,762 9,341 24.43 0.42
US Palladium 2,691 8,170 4,657
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)
