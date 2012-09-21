SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Gold firmed on Friday, reversing two sessions of straight losses, as investors pinned hopes on recent central bank moves to stoke growth after data published in the previous session suggested weak momentum in the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,772.26 an ounce by 0055 GMT, little changed from a week earlier. * U.S. gold also crawled up 0.3 percent to $1,775.30. * U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week, suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction. * Data also showed that the Chinese economy continued to slow down, and the European Central Bank's plan to buy government debt of troubled member states has yet to give a lift to the region's economy. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, inched up 0.2 percent to 1,308.41 tonnes, the loftiest since last August. * The world's biggest silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust , said its holdings had risen to a 11-month high of 9,940.66 tonnes by Sept 20. * Shandong Gold Group, one of China's top gold producers, agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Australia's Focus Minerals for $227.5 million to boost output and help meet rising domestic demand. * While Lonmin's workers returned to their first shifts since early August, ending a strike that killed 45 people, the world's top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum was hit hard by a walkout over pay. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week, suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction. * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0055 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1772.26 5.07 +0.29 13.33 Spot Silver 34.69 0.10 +0.29 25.28 Spot Platinum 1636.99 15.99 +0.99 17.52 Spot Palladium 662.72 2.62 +0.40 1.57 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1775.30 5.10 +0.29 13.31 4404 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.76 0.08 +0.22 24.52 1377 Euro/Dollar 1.2975 Dollar/Yen 78.32 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)