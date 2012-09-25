SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Gold inched up on Tuesday,
recovering from a one-week low hit in the previous session when
the precious metal dipped together with other commodities as
weak German data fanned worries about global growth, giving the
dollar a boost.
Investors continued to pile into gold, sending holdings of
physically backed exchange-traded funds to a record high, with
expectations that recent stimulus moves by central banks will
support further strength in bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,765.85 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping to a one-week low of $1,755.30
in the previous session.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,768.50.
* German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight
month in September, raising fears of recession, as companies
struggled with a bleaker economic outlook and the European
Central Bank's bond buying plan failed to create much boardroom
cheer.
* The Federal Reserve's latest round of monetary stimulus
will help get the U.S. economy back on track and speed the
return to full employment, said John Williams, president of the
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings hit a record high of
1,326.808 tonnes by Sept. 24.
* The total holdings of gold ETFs also hit an all-time high,
at 73.765 million ounces, or 2,294.348 tonnes.
* Spot palladium, which staged with its sharpest
one-day decline in more than six months with a 4.1-percent drop
on Monday, was little changed at $640.60 an ounce.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing
forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased
concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.
* The euro firmed a tad on Tuesday, after falling to its
lowest in more than a week against the dollar as a weak German
business sentiment report and uncertainty about debt-plagued
Spain added to concerns about the euro zone's slumping economy.
DATA/EVENTS
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index for July
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes for
September
1730 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1765.85 2.20 +0.12 12.92
Spot Silver 34.07 0.13 +0.38 23.04
Spot Platinum 1625.50 11.07 +0.69 16.69
Spot Palladium 640.60 -0.40 -0.06 -1.82
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1768.50 3.90 +0.22 12.87 2043
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.14 0.15 +0.44 22.28 655
Euro/Dollar 1.2940
Dollar/Yen 77.88
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)