* Dollar strength caps gold momentum * Gold ETF holdings hit record highs * Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence, September; 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Gold was steady on Tuesday, consolidating above a 1-1/2 week low hit in the previous session, as expectations for further strength in the metal tied to recent central bank stimulus measures supported sentiment. Cash gold dropped half a percent in the previous session, after data showing weak German business sentiment hurt the euro and sent the dollar to a 1-1/2 week high against a basket of currencies, weighing on dollar-priced commodities including gold. Despite a pullback from a 6-1/2 month high hit last Friday, gold's outlook remains rosy as investors expect the stimulus plans by central banks to maintain a bullion-friendly low interest rate environment. "The investment interest in gold continues to rise, as we see COMEX net length increasing and gold ETF (exchange-traded fund) holdings up," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "There is a strong likelihood that gold will rise further." Holdings in physically backed gold ETFs rose to a record high of 73.765 million ounces, or 2,294.348 tonnes, by Sept. 24. Spot gold was little changed at $1,765.10 an ounce by 0651 GMT, after dropping to a one-week low of $1,755.30 in the previous session. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,767.70. Some argued that though sentiment towards gold will continue to be supported by easy monetary policy, the momentum might be dampened by sluggish physical demand and high speculative interest in the futures market. "We still prefer to be buying gold on dips and believe the break higher will eventually come. But the futures market needs to lose some speculative length and the physical market needs to adjust to a higher price-range first," Walter de Wet, an analyst at Standard Bank, said in a research note. He expected gold to reach $1,900 in the latter half of the fourth quarter. It may be time for gold to take a break after five weeks of straight gains, which coincides with the last trading week before key consumer China shuts down for its week-long National Day holiday next week. "People will square off some positions before the holiday next week," said a Shanghai-based trader, "In addition, sluggish oil prices are also weighing on sentiment in gold and silver." Spot palladium, which staged its sharpest one-day decline in more than six months with a 4.1-percent drop on Monday, inched up 0.3 percent to $642.97. Precious metals prices 0651 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1765.10 1.45 +0.08 12.87 Spot Silver 34.03 0.09 +0.27 22.90 Spot Platinum 1622.00 7.57 +0.47 16.44 Spot Palladium 642.97 1.97 +0.31 -1.46 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1767.70 3.10 +0.18 12.82 14584 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.10 0.11 +0.33 22.14 4253 Euro/Dollar 1.2915 Dollar/Yen 77.77 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)