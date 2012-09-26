SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold traded little changed on
Wednesday, after drifting down for two straight days as
rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis weighed on
the euro and boosted the dollar, putting pressure on bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,761.29 an ounce
by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to
$1,764.
* U.S. home prices rose for a sixth straight month in July
in the latest sign of a sustainable housing market recovery,
while a jump in consumer confidence this month offered a
harbinger that Americans are ready to loosen their spending.
* Protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital on
Tuesday as the government prepares a new round of unpopular
austerity measures for the 2013 budget to be announced on
Thursday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings had risen to a record
high of 1,331.331 tonnes by Sept. 25.
* Supporting the sentiment in gold, the latest IMF data
showed South Korea increased its holdings of gold by nearly 16
tonnes in July, along with Paraguay, which raised its reserves
in July from a few thousand ounces to more than 8 tonnes,
continuing the trend among central banks to hold more bullion.
* Citigroup raised its gold price forecast for 2013 to
$1,749 an ounce from $1,695, and increased forecast for 2012 to
$1,680 from $1,645.
* The labour unrest in South Africa's mining sector
continued to spread. World No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields
said workers reneged on a deal to end a two-week strike
at its KDC West operation in South Africa and miners at its
Beatrix mine had also downed tools.
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday,
pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit
outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit
growth.
* The yen pushed higher while the euro remained around
one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on
Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to
request a bailout even as protests there turned violent.
DATA/EVENTS
Germany preliminary inflation data for September
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1400 U.S. New home sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1761.29 1.25 +0.07 12.63
Spot Silver 33.77 0.07 +0.21 21.96
Spot Platinum 1628.24 7.74 +0.48 16.89
Spot Palladium 635.47 4.27 +0.68 -2.61
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1764.00 -2.40 -0.14 12.59 2809
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.84 -0.11 -0.32 21.23 1014
Euro/Dollar 1.2899
Dollar/Yen 77.74
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)