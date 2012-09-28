SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Gold hovered near a one-week high hit in the previous session on Friday, as Spain's crisis budget eased worries about Madrid's control over its finances, strengthening the euro and underpinning gold, while a rally in oil also helped. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,776.21 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for an 11-percent quarterly rise -- its biggest quarterly gain since June, 2010. * U.S. gold was also nearly flat at $1,779. * Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on spending cuts on Thursday, in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout. * A spike in oil prices also supported sentiment on gold, after tensions between Iran and the West fuelled potential supply disruptions. * China severely underestimated this year's global economic slowdown and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or bank reserve requirements hinge on any new deterioration in the external environment, a central bank adviser said on Thursday. * The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum , began disciplinary action against illegal strikers on Thursday and rival Impala Platinum offered workers a pay rise as the South African mining industry struggles to end weeks of labour unrest. * Spot platinum inched up 0.2 percent to $1,647 an ounce, heading for a 7.6-percent monthly rise, its second straight month of gains. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. * The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0500 Japan Construction orders 0600 Germany Retail sales 0900 Euro zone Inflation 1230 U.S. Quarterly grain stocks report 1230 U.S. Personal income/spending for August 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for September 1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer sentiment index for September 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1776.21 -1.08 -0.06 13.58 Spot Silver 34.59 -0.04 -0.12 24.92 Spot Platinum 1647.00 3.80 +0.23 18.23 Spot Palladium 634.18 3.88 +0.62 -2.81 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1779.00 -1.50 -0.08 13.54 2070 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.65 -0.02 -0.05 24.13 476 Euro/Dollar 1.2909 Dollar/Yen 77.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)