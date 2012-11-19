SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Gold edged up on Monday after posting a 1 percent loss in the previous week, tracking a positive tone in equities on hopes of progress in the U.S. budget talks, while rising tensions in the Middle East supported its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,716.50 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after posting a 1-percent decline last week. * U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,716.60. * Speculators raised their net long bets in U.S. gold in the week ended Nov. 13 from the three-month-plus low hit a week earlier, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. * Net long positions in U.S. silver edged up to 27,802 contracts from 27,350 contracts a week earlier, its lowest since late August. * Republican and Democratic congressional leaders emerged from a meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday pledging to find common ground on taxes and spending that would allow them to avert an upcoming "fiscal cliff" that could send the economy back into recession. * The escalating violence in the Middle East helps support gold's safe-haven appeal. Israeli ministers were on Friday asked to endorse the call-up of up to 75,000 reservists after Palestinian militants nearly hit Jerusalem with a rocket for the first time in decades and fired at Tel Aviv for a second day. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday, though the gains were not enough to offset the week's losses. * The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus the dollar at the start of the week, as expectations of more stimulus by Japanese authorities after next month's election made holding the already low-yielding currency even less appealing. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Italy Industrial orders Sep 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1716.50 3.01 +0.18 9.76 Spot Silver 32.35 0.14 +0.43 16.83 Spot Platinum 1557.24 3.24 +0.21 11.79 Spot Palladium 626.00 -1.00 -0.16 -4.06 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1716.60 1.90 +0.11 9.56 3799 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.35 -0.02 -0.06 15.89 567 Euro/Dollar 1.2746 Dollar/Yen 81.42 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)