SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, retaining the more than 1-percent rise from the previous session driven by Middle East tensions, but a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment after Moody's downgraded France's credit rating. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.26 an ounce by 0101 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day gain in about two weeks on Monday. * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,731.80. * Moody's stripped France of its prized triple-A badge on Monday, cutting the sovereign credit rating on Europe's No. 2 economy by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, citing an uncertain fiscal outlook and deteriorating economy. * U.S. home resales rose in October and a gauge of homebuilder sentiment climbed to a six-year high in November, signs of surprising vigour in the country's still-struggling housing market. * Greece approved laws on Monday to enforce budget targets and ensure privatisation proceeds are used to pay off debt, seeking to appease foreign lenders before a critical meeting of euro zone finance ministers. * The Bank of Japan is expected to stand its ground by keeping monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday in the face of calls from the country's likely next prime minister to pursue "unlimited" easing. * Australia's central bank said it was still open to interest rate cuts but judged it appropriate to leave policy unchanged in November due to a pick-up in inflation at home and a slightly more positive global backdrop. * The tension in the Middle East keeps safe-haven demand in gold buoyed. Israel's leaders weighed the benefits and risks of sending tanks and infantry into Gaza after six days of Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli air strikes have killed over 100 people. * Holdings of the gold-backed exchange-traded funds edged down to 75.406 million ounces on Nov. 19, not far off the record high of 75.421 million ounces hit last week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks bounced higher for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's fiscal crunch. * U.S. crude oil futures eased on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar firmed against the euro after Moody's downgraded France's sovereign rating, but the fall was limited by festering tensions in the Middle East. * The euro eased from a near two-week high after Moody's stripped France's top-notch rating, while the dollar firmed a touch against a basket of currencies. DATA/EVENTS Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy meeting Eurogroup meeting, Brussels 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Building permits Oct 1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct 1715 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks PRICES Precious metals prices 0101 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1731.26 -0.19 -0.01 10.71 Spot Silver 33.12 0.02 +0.06 19.61 Spot Platinum 1575.99 5.19 +0.33 13.14 Spot Palladium 639.72 2.72 +0.43 -1.96 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1731.80 -2.60 -0.15 10.53 3233 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.12 -0.07 -0.22 18.63 856 Euro/Dollar 1.2780 Dollar/Yen 81.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)