SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Gold traded steady on Wednesday as investors await progress in truce talks on the Gaza strip, after comments from the U.S. central bank chief on the country's looming fiscal woes dragged down bullion in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,725.89 an ounce by 0039 GMT. * U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,726.20. * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and pledged to work for a truce in the Gaza Strip "in the days ahead". * U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned that failing to avert the "fiscal cliff" -- $600 billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions early next year -- could lead to recession, and said the Fed doesn't have the tools to offset the damage of such a fiscal disaster. * U.S. housing starts rose to their highest rate in more than four years in October, suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell. * Euro zone finance ministers are considering allowing Athens to buy back up to 40 billion euros of its own bonds at a discount as one of a number of measures to cut Greek debt to 120 percent of GDP within the next eight years. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff." * The yen slumped to seven-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday and fell nearly as far against the euro on views Japan's central bank will be pushed into implementing more radical monetary expansion policies. DATA/EVENTS 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI Nov 1455 U.S. TR/U Mich final sentiment index Nov 1500 U.S. Leading indicators Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1725.89 -2.15 -0.12 10.37 Spot Silver 33.09 -0.07 -0.21 19.50 Spot Platinum 1573.99 4.74 +0.30 12.99 Spot Palladium 633.60 0.38 +0.06 -2.90 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1726.20 2.60 +0.15 10.17 1837 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.10 0.16 +0.50 18.56 1053 Euro/Dollar 1.2811 Dollar/Yen 81.81 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)