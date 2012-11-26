SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Gold turned lower on Monday as speculators booked profits after the price rallied to its highest in more than a month in the previous session on technical buying, shrugging off the influence of a firmer euro. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold fell $1.85 an ounce to $1,750.54 by 0017 GMT after rising to $1,754.10 on Friday, its strongest since Oct. 12 due to a drop in the dollar and options-related buying. Bullion has gained around 11 percent this year, mainly due to expectations U.S. monetary policy will remain loose. * U.S. gold for December was flat at $1,750.90 an ounce. * All solutions to help Greece remain financially afloat will have to be applied, including buying back some of its debt, France said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro started the week near one-month highs against the dollar, having staged an impressive rally on hopes that Greece will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat. * Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent in early trade on Monday and may test a seven-month high, supported by climbs on Wall Street and expectations that a weaker yen will boost earnings for exporters. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov 1200 Germany GfK Consumer sentiment Dec 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1750.54 -1.85 -0.11 11.94 Spot Silver 34.01 -0.09 -0.26 22.82 Spot Platinum 1611.24 -3.46 -0.21 15.67 Spot Palladium 665.00 3.00 +0.45 1.92 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1750.90 -0.50 -0.03 11.75 2915 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.02 -0.10 -0.30 21.85 729 Euro/Dollar 1.2970 Dollar/Yen 82.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)