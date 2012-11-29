SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Gold ticked higher on Thursday, after suffering its biggest daily decline in nearly four weeks in the previous session, as the looming deadline for averting a U.S. fiscal crisis kept investors on their toes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,721.51 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after tumbling 1.3 percent in the previous session due to a heavy bout of stop-loss selling. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,721.50. * U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could broker a deal with the White House to avoid year-end austerity measures, saying on Wednesday that Republicans were willing to raise revenues if Democrats agreed to spending cuts. * President Barack Obama said he hoped to reach an agreement with Congress before Christmas to avoid the looming "fiscal cliff" and shrink the budget deficit, and ramped up efforts to rally the public to press Republicans for action. * New U.S. single-family home sales fell slightly in October and sales for the prior month were revised sharply lower, casting a faint shadow over one of the brighter spots in the U.S. economy. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange traded fund, said its holdings had hit a record high of 1,347.018 tonnes on Nov. 28. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the comments from Boehner turned the market around. * The euro was little changed against the dollar on Thursday, after falling for three sessions straight on worries about how a deal on Greek debt would be implemented and uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal cliff. DATA/EVENTS 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov 1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. GDP Q3 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1721.51 2.20 +0.13 10.09 Spot Silver 33.72 -0.01 -0.03 21.78 Spot Platinum 1606.00 2.75 +0.17 15.29 Spot Palladium 670.00 -2.50 -0.37 2.68 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1721.50 5.00 +0.29 9.87 3314 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.71 0.03 +0.08 20.76 918 Euro/Dollar 1.2942 Dollar/Yen 82.12 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)