SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold was little changed on
Wednesday, hovering near its weakest in a month as talks between
the White House and Congress to avoid year-end tax hikes and
spending cuts showed little progress and kept investors at bay.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was quoted at $1,696.15 an ounce by 0013 GMT,
after falling to $1,690.64 on Tuesday, its weakest since Nov. 6,
on heavy fund liquidation and options-related selling.
* U.S. gold futures for February added $2.10 an
ounce to $1,697.90.
* President Barack Obama held his ground on the "fiscal
cliff" on Tuesday, insisting on higher tax rates for the
wealthiest Americans, while Republicans showed increasing
disarray over how far they should go to compromise with Obama's
demands.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback
on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which
gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest
rates to focus on its still relatively high yield.
* Japan's Nikkei share average extended the previous
session's losses on Wednesday as investor sentiment soured after
Wall Street eased on concerns over the U.S. budget tangle.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Australia GDP
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Nov
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct
1315 U.S. ADP employment report Nov
1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1696.15 -0.59 -0.03 8.46
Spot Silver 32.89 -0.02 -0.06 18.78
Spot Platinum 1578.75 -0.35 -0.02 13.33
Spot Palladium 676.49 -1.21 -0.18 3.68
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1697.90 2.10 +0.12 8.37 1696
COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.97 0.16 +0.49 18.11 444
Euro/Dollar 1.3104
Dollar/Yen 81.84
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)