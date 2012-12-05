SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold was little changed on Wednesday, hovering near its weakest in a month as talks between the White House and Congress to avoid year-end tax hikes and spending cuts showed little progress and kept investors at bay. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was quoted at $1,696.15 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after falling to $1,690.64 on Tuesday, its weakest since Nov. 6, on heavy fund liquidation and options-related selling. * U.S. gold futures for February added $2.10 an ounce to $1,697.90. * President Barack Obama held his ground on the "fiscal cliff" on Tuesday, insisting on higher tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, while Republicans showed increasing disarray over how far they should go to compromise with Obama's demands. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield. * Japan's Nikkei share average extended the previous session's losses on Wednesday as investor sentiment soured after Wall Street eased on concerns over the U.S. budget tangle. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia GDP 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1315 U.S. ADP employment report Nov 1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Nov 1500 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1696.15 -0.59 -0.03 8.46 Spot Silver 32.89 -0.02 -0.06 18.78 Spot Platinum 1578.75 -0.35 -0.02 13.33 Spot Palladium 676.49 -1.21 -0.18 3.68 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1697.90 2.10 +0.12 8.37 1696 COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.97 0.16 +0.49 18.11 444 Euro/Dollar 1.3104 Dollar/Yen 81.84 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)