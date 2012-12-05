* Gold to fall towards $1,678-technicals * Coming Up: U.S. ADP employment report Nov; 1315 GMT (Updates prices, activity in physical sector) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold edged up on bargain hunting on Wednesday, but still hovered near its weakest in a month as talks between the White House and Congress to avoid year-end tax hikes and spending cuts showed little progress and kept most investors at bay. The U.S. economy could slip into recession if the two parties failed to reach a deal to avoid a year-end budget crisis. President Barack Obama dangled the possibility of lowering tax rates in 2013 with a broad U.S. tax code revamp, but stood firm on insisting rates for the wealthiest must rise as part of a budget deal with Congress. "I think there are a few scenarios that we could look at. They may not come to a real, long-term deal. So we are expecting that there will be delays, which mean they will extend the deadline until they come to an agreement," said Lynette Tan, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "If this happens, gold will probably be pressured in the short term until the reality that delaying the solution will ultimately hurt the economy further." Gold rose $4.10 an ounce to $1,700.84 by 0621 GMT after falling to $1,690.64 on Tuesday, its weakest since Nov. 6, on heavy fund liquidation and options-related selling. U.S. gold futures for February added $7.00 an ounce to $1,702.80. Asian shares hit a 16-month high on Wednesday, led by Chinese equities that surged after comments from China's new Communist Party chief Xi Jinping that raised hopes for stable growth. But concerns over whether the United States could avert the so-called fiscal cliff, a series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion that will take effect in January unless Congress acts, kept optimism in check. "If the U.S. really falls off the 'fiscal cliff', we are likely to see some buying of gold for store of value and also on the outlook that the U.S. dollar may depreciate further," said Tan at Phillip Futures. "This is likely to give some support to gold." News that South Korea's central bank had purchased 14 tonnes of gold in November using its foreign reserves in order to spread its portfolio risks was largely ignored. "We continue to see a risk of further sharp moves in gold after the dead cat bounce yesterday," the ANZ said in a report. "We are biased towards a near-term technical decline targeting $1,670 but remain constructive on medium term fundamentals." The physical market was deserted, with jewellers waiting for a clearer price direction. "There was some buying yesterday but today the market is quiet once again," said a physical dealer in Singapore. The euro rose to a seven-week high against the dollar, while Brent crude was steady around $110 a barrel as the oil market nursed losses from the previous two sessions on worries the U.S. fiscal crisis could hurt demand. Precious metals prices 0621 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1700.84 4.10 +0.24 8.76 Spot Silver 33.03 0.12 +0.36 19.28 Spot Platinum 1585.75 6.65 +0.42 13.84 Spot Palladium 679.00 1.30 +0.19 4.06 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1702.80 7.00 +0.41 8.68 12427 COMEX SILVER MAR3 33.11 0.30 +0.91 18.59 3450 Euro/Dollar 1.3109 Dollar/Yen 82.24 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)