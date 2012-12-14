SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Gold edged lower on Friday,
with prices heading for their third consecutive weekly decline
as investors cautiously watch U.S. talks to avoid a looming
fiscal calamity that has so far made little progress.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,694.35 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly decline.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,695.60.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner met for about an hour on Thursday as
frustration mounted over the lack of progress in budget talks.
* Worries about the stalemate in talks to avert the $600
billion in tax hikes and spending cuts in early 2013, which
could tip the world's largest economy back into recession,
overshadowed data showing sharp falls in jobless claims and a
rebound in retail sales.
* The euro zone agreed on Thursday to provide nearly 50
billion euros ($64 billion) in long-delayed aid to Athens,
prompting its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to declare an end
to talk of a Greek exit from the single currency.
* Spot palladium inched down 0.3 percent to $687.30,
headed for a 1.2-percent fall from a week earlier, snapping a
six-week winning streak.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday,
retreating as worries intensified over Washington's "fiscal
cliff" negotiations.
* The yen remained in the doldrums on Friday as investors
continued to give it a wide berth on expectations the Bank of
Japan would print more money next week to stimulate the world's
third biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0430 Japan Revised industrial output Oct
0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0900 Euro zone ECB Financial Stability Review
1330 U.S. CPI Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1694.35 -2.34 -0.14 8.35
Spot Silver 32.48 -0.03 -0.09 17.30
Spot Platinum 1606.50 -4.99 -0.31 15.33
Spot Palladium 687.30 -1.70 -0.25 5.33
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1695.60 -1.20 -0.07 8.22 1703
COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.56 0.20 +0.62 16.62 396
Euro/Dollar 1.3068
Dollar/Yen 83.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)