SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Gold inched up on Thursday but
stayed near its lowest in over three months, as uncertainty
around U.S. budget talks kept investors on edge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,668.47 an
ounce by 0038 GMT, after hitting $1,661.01 earlier this week,
its lowest since Aug. 31.
* U.S. gold also edged up 0.1 percent, to $1,669.70.
* Talks to avoid a U.S. fiscal crisis appeared to stall on
Wednesday as President Barack Obama accused Republicans of
digging in their heels due to a personal grudge against him,
while a top Republican called the president "irrational".
* U.S. homebuilding permits touched their highest level in
nearly 4-1/2 years in November, pointing to strength in the
housing market, even though groundbreaking activity dropped.
* South Africa wants to impose export curbs on minerals such
as platinum and iron ore as part of a drive by the ruling
African National Congress to create more jobs in industry in the
continent's biggest economy, a top official said on Wednesday.
* Morale at German businesses climbed in December as their
confidence in the outlook rose at its fastest rate in 2-1/2
years, boosting hopes Europe's largest economy will bounce back
quickly after a weak end to 2012.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session
lows on Wednesday.
* The yen languished near 20-month lows against its U.S.
peer on Thursday, but trading was choppy in thin conditions with
yen bears possibly suffering a case of cold feet as a Bank of
Japan's policy decision loomed.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0300 Japan Bank of Japan announces policy decision
0700 Germany Import, producer prices for November
0900 Italy Retail Sales for October
1300 US Final GDP Q3
1330 US Weekly jobless claims
1500 US Existing home sales for November
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1668.47 1.91 +0.11 6.69
Spot Silver 31.10 0.11 +0.35 12.31
Spot Platinum 1586.24 -0.75 -0.05 13.87
Spot Palladium 691.00 -0.04 -0.01 5.90
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1669.70 2.00 +0.12 6.57 2300
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.17 0.05 +0.16 11.64 702
Euro/Dollar 1.3213
Dollar/Yen 84.25
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)