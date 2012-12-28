SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Gold inched down on Friday
ahead of talks to prevent the United States from plunging off a
"fiscal cliff" of tax increases and spending cuts, but the metal
remained on track for its biggest weekly gain in a month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold had eased 50 cents to $1,662.79 an ounce by
0041 GMT in thin trade.
* U.S. gold for February was little changed at
$1,663.70 an ounce.
* President Barack Obama will host a meeting on Friday with
the four top congressional leaders, a White House aide said on
Thursday, as the president and lawmakers rush to break deadlock
over the fiscal cliff days before a year-end deadline.
* Republican leaders in the House of Representatives told
their members to be back in Washington from the Christmas
holiday break on Sunday in case they need to vote on budget
measures.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hit its lowest point in more than two years on
Friday, on strong expectations of drastic monetary easing,
underpinning Japanese equities.
* U.S. crude futures edged up to above $91.40 a barrel on
Friday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 - FRENCH CONSUMER SPENDING FOR NOVEMBER
0745 - FRENCH DETAILED GDP FOR Q3
0900 - ITALY PRODUCER PRICES FOR NOVEMBER .
1445 - U.S. CHICAGO PMI FOR DECEMBER
1500 - U.S. PENDING HOME SALES FOR NOVEMBER
1530 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY
N/A - U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT RELEASES NOVEMBER BUILDING
PERMIT REVISIONS
1930 U.S. CFTC COMMITMENT OF TRADERS DATA WEEKLY
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1662.79 -0.50 -0.03 6.33
Spot Silver 30.17 0.01 +0.03 8.96
Spot Platinum 1529.25 -1.24 -0.08 9.78
Spot Palladium 706.00 -0.25 -0.04 8.20
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1663.70 0.00 +0.00 6.18 4074
COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.22 -0.02 -0.07 8.26 277
Euro/Dollar 1.3242
Dollar/Yen 86.43
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)