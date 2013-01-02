SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Gold slipped on Wednesday after last minute talks to prevent the United States from plunging into recession went off course, turning investors away. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell $3.65 an ounce to $1,670.89 by 0022 GMT. Gold ended up around 7 percent in 2012 - the 12th straight year of gains for the precious metal which makes it one of the longest bull runs ever for a commodity. * U.S. gold for February eased $3.90 an ounce to $1,671.90. * House Republicans complained that a bill passed by the Senate in a late-night show of unity to prevent a budget crisis contained tax hikes for the wealthiest Americans but no spending cuts. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Markets were eerily quiet in Asia as trade resumed on Wednesday with investors anxiously waiting to see if the U.S. Congress could strike a last-minute deal to avoid triggering tax rises and spending cuts that could threaten the global economy. * U.S. crude futures edged down toward $91 on Wednesday amid fiscal worries about the United States - the world's largest economy and top oil consumer. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Dec 2012 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Dec 2012 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Dec 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Dec 2012 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending mm Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1670.89 -3.65 -0.22 6.85 Spot Silver 30.30 0.02 +0.07 9.43 Spot Platinum 1532.75 -2.25 -0.15 10.03 Spot Palladium 695.72 3.72 +0.54 6.62 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1671.90 -3.90 -0.23 6.71 1367 COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.34 0.11 +0.37 8.69 435 Euro/Dollar 1.3194 Dollar/Yen 86.62 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)