SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Gold inched up on Tuesday as the euro held on to two days of gains on expectations the European Central Bank will refrain from cutting interest rates at a meeting this week, while concerns over the duration of U.S. stimulus measures weighed. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,650.36 an ounce by 0026 GMT. * U.S. gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,650.80. * The ECB will keep interest rates unchanged at its Thursday meeting, economists forecast in a Reuters poll, but they cannot agree on the chances of a cut in the next few months due to a murky economic outlook. * Euro zone sentiment improved for a fifth consecutive month in January, with investors' expectations rising to their highest level in almost two years after a successful Greek bond buyback and a dip in Spanish jobless figures. * A weaker U.S. dollar makes commodities denominated in the greenback more attractive to holders of other currencies. * Top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Friday suggested the central bank may halt its bullion-friendly asset purchases by the end of 2013 due to a better economic outlook. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell about two tonnes to 1,340.74 tonnes on Jan. 7, down about 10 tonnes, or 0.7 percent, from the end of 2012. * South Africa's Harmony Gold, the country's third-largest gold producer, said its Kusasalethu mine remained closed and could be shut permanently with the loss of around 6,000 jobs after managers received death threats and police were shot at. * Spot palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $669.47, off a more than one-month low of $661.97 hit in the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits. * The euro traded steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after rising for two straight sessions. DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Business climate Dec 2012 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Dec 2012 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1650.36 3.72 +0.23 -1.44 Spot Silver 30.22 0.10 +0.33 -0.20 Spot Platinum 1553.74 1.75 +0.11 1.22 Spot Palladium 669.47 1.47 +0.22 -3.26 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1650.80 4.50 +0.27 -1.49 4296 COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.23 0.15 +0.49 0.00 1421 Euro/Dollar 1.3119 Dollar/Yen 87.41 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford)