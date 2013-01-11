* Chinese inflation hits 7-month high in December * Prices slide below 200-day moving average * Negative investor sentiment seen as entry point-Hathaway (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Jan 11 Gold fell around 1 percent on Friday, ending nearly flat for the week, after growing inflation pressure in China dented hopes for more stimulus from the world's second-largest economy. The metal slid after data showed China's annual consumer inflation rate quickened to a seven-month high of 2.5 percent in December. Analysts said the data leaves the economy in a sweet spot that calls for no change in interest rates. "A pick-up in the Chinese inflation number has some people thinking maybe the long-anticipated Chinese stimulus may not (happen)", said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. Bullion slipped below its 200-day moving average, failing to hold the previous session's 1 percent gain. Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,659.87 an ounce by 3:12 p.m. EST (2012 GMT). For the week, it gained 0.2 percent, lifted by better physical demand in Asia and rallies in platinum group metals. U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled down $17.40 an ounce at $1,660.60, with volume about 10 percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold is down 1 percent so far this year after posting its biggest quarterly decline in more than four years at the end of 2012. Gold's failure to rise on U.S. quantitative easing has shaken investor confidence in the precious metal. John Hathaway, a respected portfolio manager for the Tocqueville Gold Fund, said extreme levels of negative sentiment have recently provided excellent entry points for new bullish positions in the yellow metal and gold mining shares. A pick-up in physical gold buying in China ahead of the Lunar New Year and uncertainty related to the U.S. debt-ceiling crisis suggested gold prices will rebound in 2013, Barclays strategists said in a Friday note. In Asia, Tokyo gold futures hit a record high as the yen dropped to a 2-1/2-year low after the Japanese government approved $117 billion of spending to revive the economy in the biggest stimulus since the financial crisis. Silver was down 1.4 percent at $30.38 an ounce. PGM UP FOR WEEK Platinum group metals, used in autocatalysts, are on track for gains this week, outperforming gold. PGMs have been boosted by improved U.S. auto sales data and a better economic outlook. Gold's premium over platinum, a historically unusual phenomenon that has persisted since the first quarter of 2012, fell to less than $40 an ounce on Friday, from around $140 at the end of 2012. Platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,625.01 an ounce. The white metal has risen more than 5 percent so far this year. Platinum benefited in the second half of 2012 from a deadly wave of violence linked to industrial action in South Africa, source of four out of five ounces of the world's platinum. Among other PGMs, palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $697.70 an ounce. It gained 1.7 percent for the week. 3:12 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1660.60 -17.40 -1.0 1653.10 1676.90 160,680 US Silver MAR 30.408 -0.510 -1.6 30.150 30.940 41,229 US Plat APR 1631.20 -3.10 -0.2 1616.30 1641.40 14,949 US Pall MAR 701.45 -0.75 -0.1 689.30 704.65 3,421 Gold 1659.87 -14.77 -0.9 1654.55 1676.44 Silver 30.380 -0.440 -1.4 30.220 30.900 Platinum 1625.01 2.21 0.1 1617.50 1636.50 Palladium 697.70 1.40 0.2 692.50 701.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 188,747 143,137 174,102 14.29 0.84 US Silver 46,698 42,315 53,161 22.57 0.56 US Platinum 15,043 14,313 10,594 17.26 0.17 US Palladium 3,491 3,722 4,795 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)