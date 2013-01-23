SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold inched up on Wednesday, holding near a one-month high hit in the previous session after its appeal as an inflation hedge was bolstered when the Bank of Japan announced aggressive monetary stimulus. The BOJ said it would switch to an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year and double its inflation target to 2 percent, its most determined effort yet to end years of economic stagnation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,693.85 an ounce by 0033 GMT, on course for a third straight session of gains. It hit a one-month high of $1695.76 in the previous session. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,694. * Spot silver traded nearly flat at $32.22 an ounce, after seven sessions of gains, matching a similar run in August 2011. * Gold could see record average highs this year and next, but its 12-year long bull run may be reaching a plateau as gains get smaller on expectations for monetary policy to stabilise in the United States and other key economies, a Reuters poll showed. * India raised import tax on gold ores and dore bars to 5 percent from 2 percent on Tuesday, a day after it hiked tax on gold imports to 6 percent, as New Delhi tries to curb demand in the world's biggest bullion importer and rein in a record current account deficit. * U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in December, but the drop was not large enough to suggest the recovery in the housing sector is running out of steam. * Positive signs emerged in the U.S. debt ceiling talks, as the White House welcomed gestures by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives that they aim to pass a nearly four-month extension of the borrowing limit. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Bank and commodity shares led the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend. * The yen held firm on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day gain in around eight months on the greenback as investors cut bearish bets on the currency following the Bank of Japan's latest move to spur the economy. DATA/EVENTS 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index Nov 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan 1500 Canada BoC rate decision PRICES Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1693.85 2.25 +0.13 1.15 Spot Silver 32.22 0.03 +0.09 6.41 Spot Platinum 1692.25 -1.13 -0.07 10.24 Spot Palladium 725.75 1.75 +0.24 4.88 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1694.00 0.80 +0.05 1.09 2778 COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.25 0.07 +0.21 6.67 490 Euro/Dollar 1.3314 Dollar/Yen 88.59 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)